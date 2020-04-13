Everyone holding onto the hope of seeing the Broadway touring production of "Frozen" at the Tulsa PAC in June — well, it's time to let it go.
Celebrity Attractions has announced that the two shows it was planning to present during June — Disney's "Frozen," scheduled to open June 3, and the adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," which was to open June 16 — have been postponed.
Those with tickets to these performances are encouraged to hold on to them, as Celebrity Attractions is working to rebook both shows at a later date, and previously purchased tickets will be honors for the new show times.
The status of the final show of the season, "Come From Away," which is set to open July 14, has not yet been determined, in light of the continually evolving evolving coronavirus pandemic.