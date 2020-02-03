Gathering Place on Monday announced its calendar of 11 free signature events coming to the park in 2020.
Events include cultural celebrations, seasonal events, food festivals and sports tournaments.
“Our signature events are designed to be world-class by distinction and diverse in content to appeal to a range of demographics and provide unique engagements for our guests,” said Tony Moore, executive director. “We are proud to share this calendar of events, and we look forward to welcoming Tulsans and visitors into the park for experiences like none other.”
Tulsa 3 on 3
May 16-17
The Tulsa 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament presented by Hardesty Family Foundation returns this year. Grab your jerseys and bring your A-game to the Gathering Place Sport Courts for a winner-takes-all tournament with enough bragging rights to last the entire year. Enjoy live entertainment, family activities, NBA legend sightings and nonstop basketball.
Caribbean Vibes — A Reggae Carnival
June 26-27
Gathering Place is bringing the island state of mind to Tulsa with Caribbean Vibes — A Reggae Carnival. Catch tropical waves with a weekend of live Caribbean music, dancing, food and more dancing.
Fourth of July Watch Party
July 4
Gathering Place is again adding a spark to a Tulsa tradition and teaming up with River Parks and Folds of Honor for FreedomFest presented by QuikTrip this Independence Day. Celebrate our national holiday honoring military veterans and their many contributions toward our country’s freedom.
La Fiesta de Tulsa
July 24-25
Celebrate the Latin and Hispanic cultures in our community with La Fiesta de Tulsa at Gathering Place. This annual, fan-favorite festival will bring Hispanic cultures together for two unforgettable nights filled with Latin food and drinks, crafts, live performances and a special art display.
Riverside Rib Festival
Aug. 15
Gathering Place is grilling up and bringing back a Tulsa backyard barbecue this summer, with live country music, local brews and mouth-watering barbecue.
Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival
Sept. 12
Get wined and dined at the second annual Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival at Gathering Place. Stroll through themed, floral realms and treat your taste buds to exquisite food pairings with local and national craft beers and exotic wines. Glean useful culinary tips from master chefs and expert wine vintners and enjoy food samples from local restaurants. String musicians will provide live entertainment and exotic cars will be on display throughout the park. Tickets for tastings will be available for purchase at gatheringplace.org.
Oklahoma Tribal Celebration
Sept. 26
Oklahoma Tribal Celebration was one of the region’s largest and most comprehensive Native American festivals in 2019. Gathering Place is bringing this native arts and cultural festival back this fall to honor and celebrate Oklahoma tribal nations. Oklahoma Tribal Celebration is a proud expression of music, dance, art, food and fashion; where participating Native American tribes will have the opportunity to share their story and speak of their cultural legacy in various realms throughout the park.
Trucktoberfest
Oct. 17-18
Calling all food truck fanatics: Gathering Place is bringing the top food trucks in Tulsa back for a two-day festival feast. Trucktoberfest presented by Bob Hurley RV is a culinary explosion of every type of food prepared on wheels.
Tulsa In Harmony
Oct. 24
This congregation of gospel recording artists and community choirs will lend their voices in one accord and sing of their hopes for a more unified community and a more unified Tulsa. Local and nationally acclaimed gospel singers will gather together in one place to share their love of music and gift of harmony at Gathering Place.
Sweets & Treats on Spooky Street
Oct. 30-31
Gathering Place is casting a spell for all not-so-scary ghosts and ghouls to make their way to the park for Sweets and Treats on Spooky Street presented by U.S. Cellular. The family trick-or-treating experience will feature games, costume contests, live entertainment and more.
Winter Wonderland
December-Jan. 3
Gathering Place will once again transform into a Winter Wonderland, but this year’s event will have new surprises and features that spread holiday cheer across the entire park. Enjoy a ride on the Winter Wonderland Express, explore thousands of twinkling lights turning the 5-acre Adventure Playground into a festive holiday village, capture a holiday family photo with Santa Claus by the fireplace and much more.
