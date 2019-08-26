Gathering Place, in celebration of the one-year anniversary of the park opening, is bringing the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to Tulsa in partnership with Perry Broadcasting. The show will be live from 5-9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the ONEOK Boathouse Overlook at Gathering Place.
A news release announcing the event said the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, led by nationally known stand-up comedian Rickey Smiley, is the country's No. 1 hip-hop morning show in the country. More details on viewing opportunities will be announced soon.