45th NAACP Image Awards - Press Room

Rickey Smiley poses in the press room at the 2014 NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif. On Sept. 13, Smiley's morning show will be broadcast live from Gathering Place. Arnold Turner/Invision/AP

 Arnold Turner

Gathering Place, in celebration of the one-year anniversary of the park opening, is bringing the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to Tulsa in partnership with Perry Broadcasting. The show will be live from 5-9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the ONEOK Boathouse Overlook at Gathering Place.

A news release announcing the event said the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, led by nationally known stand-up comedian Rickey Smiley, is the country's No. 1 hip-hop morning show in the country. More details on viewing opportunities will be announced soon.

Scene Writer

Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389