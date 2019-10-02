BROKEN ARROW — It’s game time.
Name Your Game Expo, an event created for video gamers and tabletop players, is arriving Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6 in Broken Arrow. Admission is $20 for both days.
NYGExpo co-chair Saif Khan said you won’t find a bigger, better gaming deal in Oklahoma. For complete information, go to nygexpo.com. In the meanwhile, here are three questions with Khan:
1, For those who aren’t familiar with the event, what is NYGExpo?
“Name Your Game Expo is a two-day gaming convention in Broken Arrow at the new Stoney Creek Conference Center. We have more than 1,000 free play tabletop and video games titles available at the show and 40-plus competitions planned throughout this family-friendly weekend. We’ve got plenty of things for everyone to explore too, including an 8,000-square foot vendor room, local artists, cosplay, panels, three escape rooms and food trucks.
2, What sets NYGExpo apart from other cons and expos?
“NYGExpo is a convention that chooses gaming first and is put together by an experienced team of dedicated volunteers with a passion for gaming and our local community. This will be Oklahoma’s most diverse gaming convention.”
3, Is there a need for an event like this?
“Absolutely. There’s so much to celebrate in the world of gaming, and this does that all under one roof. We’ve put together a wide variety of attractions, things we know people ask for. We want to give people the chance to come out and game with friends and family, show off their skills and have a great time. From celebrating esports to expanding your collection, we are putting some of the best things about gaming in one place for the community to enjoy.”
Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on opening day and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the final day.