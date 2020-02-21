More than 100 vendors/dealers will be on site when the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to Tulsa.
The event was created by Tulsans Tony and Michelle Cozzaglio.
Questions? Michelle has answers.
This has exploded into a series of events since you staged the first Oddities & Curiosities Expo in Tulsa in 2017. What are your thoughts about that?
It has been an incredible ride. When this all started back in 2017, I never thought that it would become what it is today. We currently host the Oddities & Curiosities Expo in 22 cities across the United States and receive an amazing amount of support everywhere we go. We currently partner with the one and only Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!, Liquid Death Mountain Water and The Alley Chicago. We’re constantly working to improve our show and stand apart from the many imitations out there now. We’re proud to be the first and original traveling oddities event in the country.
Anything new we should know about at this year’s Tulsa show?
As always, we are extremely excited for our hometown show here in Tulsa. Just like last year, we have vendors and dealers from all over the country with all things weird, including some of the same vendors from last year and many new ones. We also have live sideshow entertainment on stage and human suspension. This year, we’re offering a new taxidermy class called the “jackalope workshop” hosted by local taxidermy studio the Taxidermy Academy.
Does the Tulsa show have its own personality when compared to shows in other cities?
Each show in every city has its own personality, and it has been fun to get to know those personalities. However, our Tulsa show is very special. You can feel it in the air! The massive amount of support for our artists and the kind words and compliments being thrown around is truly amazing. Maybe I’m biased, living here my whole life and all, but it’s one of my favorite shows of the year.
