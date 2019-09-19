One of the most iconic images in American photography, Dorothea Lange’s “Migrant Mother, Nipomo, California,” will be the subject of a talk by Gilcrease Museum curator of history Mark Dolph, 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the museum, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road.
“Migrant Mother: Art or Propaganda?” will examine the creation of this photograph, taken in 1936 at a migrant camp of an Oklahoma-born woman named Florence Owens Thompson and three of her children.
The image has come to symbolize the human toll of the Great Depression, but Dolph’s talk will address how the image is equally a testament to Lange’s artistry as a portrait photographer.
Gilcrease currently has on display “Dorothea Lange’s America,” a collection of images by Lange and some of her contemporaries that deal primarily with the work they did for the Farm Security Administration, chronicling the lives of Americans hardest hit by the Great Depression.
The exhibit includes the series of five images Lange took of Thompson before getting the new-famous portrait.
The lecture is free with museum admission. For more information: gilcrease.org.
— James D. Watts Jr., Tulsa World