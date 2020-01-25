To create the proper atmosphere for the unique dining experience that is to be Global Gardens’ GLOW 2020, Rob McKeown decided to go back to childhood.
“Because of the work Global Gardens does with children in Tulsa, we thought it would be a good idea to come up with a concept that would relate to children, to the memories we have of childhood,” said McKeown, who is serving as creative director for the event.
“And one thing I think just about everyone remembers from their childhood, when it comes to food, is something like spaghetti and meatballs,” he said. “That is why we chose to feature Italian cuisine at this event because almost every kid has some connection with it.”
McKeown, creative director of the culinary pop-up concept Beautiful Rice, has produced events such as this around the world. For the past two years, he has produced Botanica!, the themed culinary event for the Tulsa Botanical Garden.
GLOW 2020 will be the first event he has collaborated on with Global Gardens, the Tulsa nonprofit that works with students in low-income communities to use the planting and tending of gardens as a method to become agents of change in their own lives and communities, helping learn about science, health and the environment and working to become caring, forward-thinking and confident individuals.
For the dinner, McKeown turned to Fiore Tedesco, chef and owner of L’Oca D’Oro, an Austin, Texas, restaurant specializing in Italian-inspired cuisine made from ingredients that are locally sourced, sustainably produced, and tasty and inventive enough to make it one of the city’s top restaurants.
In addition, all the pastas, breads, cheeses and salumi served at L’Oca D’Oro (Italian for “The Golden Goose”) are made in house.
For the event, Tedesco and his team will create and serve a four-course meal centered around seasonal ingredients that will be served in a “Sunday Supper” atmosphere, with guests seated at long communal tables.
“As far as cooking is concerned, this is the sweet spot for me,” Tedesco said. “Italian cuisine has been my hallmark as a chef from the beginning. Culturally, it’s where I come from — it’s my home food, my soul food — and Rob asked me to make a meal that would reflect that.
“My cuisine is very vegetable-forward, so there will be a few different winter salads, such as a fennel and citrus salad,” he said. “All the produce will be sourced here in Austin, or from Tulsa-area farmers once we get there.”
Tedesco said he is making at least three different types of salumi that will be served at the event, as well as fresh mozzarella.
The main dish for the evening will be a porchetta — a rolled roast of pork loin and pork belly, typically filled with herbs and aromatics — that will be made from Mangalitsa pork and seasoned with smoked fennel pollen and cooked in Hasty-Bake charcoal ovens.
“Hasty-Bake is one of the sponsors,” Tedesco said. “They make a really cool machine.”
Tedesco’s career has had him spending a good deal of time amid smoke. Before establishing L’Oca D’Oro, Tedesco worked for several years at Austin’s legendary Franklin Barbecue after stints at such acclaimed New York City restaurants as Gramercy Tavern and Roberta’s.
“I came to Austin because of family,” Tedesco said. “My wife is a playwright, and she got a fellowship at the University of Texas. Once we moved here, after eating around the city and trying to figure out where I wanted to work, I knew I wanted to learn everything about Texas barbecue and knew that Aaron Franklin was the best.
“I’ve worked around live fire for much of my career, and barbecue is certainly about a deeper understanding of fire and smoke, and how to manipulate these forces as a tool and as a flavoring apparatus,” he said. “I did just about everything you could do there, and it gave me a lot of confidence to be able to use fire and smoke to make whatever food I might want.”
