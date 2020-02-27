Tulsa saxophonist Grady Nichols and the Canadian Brass will headline the 2020 OKM Music Festival, to be held June 12-18 in Bartlesville.
OKM is the music festival formerly known as OK Mozart, and which over time has evolved from an orchestra-based classical music event into a more wide-ranging series of concerts and activities.
This year's festival will have a definite focus on chamber music, featuring performers who favor a traditional approach as well as ensembles that are adept at exploring the intersections of classical and contemporary music and instrumentation.
The 2020 festival, which marks the 36th annual iteration of the event, will also invert a few decades of tradition, by opening the festival June 12 with an outdoor concert on the banks of Clyde Lake on the grounds of the Woolaroc Ranch. In past seasons, the Woolaroc concert was usually one of the last, if not the last, shows of the festival.
The concert will feature the Canadian Brass, which over the course of its nearly half-century career has elevated the brass quintet within the classical music world through a combination of superb musicianship, creative programs and a healthy amount of wry humor.
Their performance will be preceded by performances from the Children's Musical Theatre company and the Ad Lib Singers.
The Dallas String Quartet, which bills itself as "Where Bach Meets Bon Jovi," will perform June 13 at the Bartlesville Community Center.
The quartet — which performs on acoustic and electric instruments, either as a foursome or in collaboration with a rhythm section of guitar, percussion and piano — has performed for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, sold out venues from symphony halls to the House of Blues, and has played with artists such as Chicago, Josh Groban and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
Cellist and composer Tina Guo will perform in concert June 14 at the Bartlesville Community Center. Guo's career has taken her early musical studies in her native Shanghai to concert stages with major orchestras, as well as performing on the soundtracks to numerous film and video game scores.
Her most recent CD, "Game On," features her performances of music from such video games as "Final Fantasy VII," "Halo," "World of Warcraft" and "The Legend of Zelda." She is a regular collaborator with Hans Zimmer, whose work includes soundtracks to the films "Inception" and "Dunkirk."
A more traditional approach will be offered by the Verona Quartet, which will perform June 15 at Ambler Hall in the OKM main office in downtown Bartlesville.
Winners of the 2020 Cleveland Quartet Award, the Verona Quartet currently serves as the inaugural Quartet-in-Residence with North Carolina’s Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle, where it performs more than 50 concerts and community engagement activities each year.
Grady Nichols, a mainstay of Tulsa's music scene, will headline a "Concert Under the Stars" June 16 at the Frank Phillips Home in Bartlesville. Nichols has performed through the country, and has worked with artists as diverse as Herb Alpert and Huey Lewis.
Pianist Yi-Nuo Wang will present a solo recital June 17 at Ambler Hall. The Beijing native won the 2018 Concert Artists Guild International Competition, and this past season made her recital debut at Carnegie Hall and was featured at the Mostly Mozart Festival in New York City.
The festival concludes June 18 with a free Family Festival featuring the bluegrass group Balsam Range and the jazz ensemble the Clark Gibson Quartet, and held at the Tower Center in Unity Square, next to the Price Tower in downtown Bartlesville.
A "Festival Prelude" concert will be held April 23 at the Bartlesville Community Center, with the University of Oklahoma Symphony Orchestra performing a program titled "Beethoven and the Future of Music," which will include Beethoven's Symphony No. 4 along with works by Ligeti and Bartok.
For tickets and more information: okmmusic.org.