Tickets are now on sale for Tulsa jazz artist Grady Nichols’ annual Christmas concert, to be held Nov. 30 at the Tulsa PAC.
Tickets are $30-$55 and are available at the PAC ticket office, 101 E. Third St.; by calling 918-596-7111; and online at tulsapac.com.
Saxophonist Nichols, who has performed throughout the country, as well as upon the seven seas (as part of a special jazz cruise), will be joined by vocalists Kelly Ford and Andy Chrisman.
This will be the second time Ford and Chrisman have been part of Nichols’ holiday event.
“I also liked the idea of having both Andy and Kelly perform because I wanted to see how their two different vocal styles worked together,” Nichols said in a 2018 interview with the Tulsa World. “Andy comes from more of a pop background, while Kelly has that classical side to him. They will have some duets and a few songs each to sing on their own.”
Proceeds from the concert will benefit ALS Patient Outreach Services, a Tulsa-based nonprofit organization that provides assistance to people with ALS and their families.
ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a neurodegenerative disease that was once known as “Lou Gehrig’s Disease,” after the baseball great who developed ALS at the height of his career with the New York Yankees.
“Christmas is really that one holiday where people’s humanity, that concern for others, becomes more evident,” Nichols told the Tulsa World. “That makes it a joy for me to be able to share a little of that spirit in what I think will be a fun concert.”
