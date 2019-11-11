Guthrie Green announced a new holiday venture: Holiday Market: 8 Days of Celebration will take place Nov. 29 through Dec. 6 at Guthrie Green.
Each day will mark a special holiday theme and include live music, food, hot drinks, and local vendors selling items in clear igloos surrounding the urban park. Said a news release: "This fun and unique experience is a first for the Tulsa community, and will be a destination for all ages to celebrate the holiday season."
Christmas trees from Southwood will be available to purchase each night.
Featured Events at Guthrie Green’s Holiday Market include:
Nov 29: Lights On!: The lights on ceremony with be hosted by KOTV's Craig Day and will feature live music, Santa Claus, holiday food items and the new holiday market featuring more than 15 vendors.
Nov. 30: Home for the Holidays Carnival: Already a shopping destination during the Holiday Market dates, Guthrie Green will add fun for the family this night with games and festive carnival entertainment.
Dec. 1: Interfaith Holiday Celebration: The Tulsa community comes together on this night to celebrate the music of the holidays. Choirs and music groups from faith partners will perform to bring the holiday spirit to Guthrie Green.
Dec. 2: Nightmare Before Christmas Extravaganza: Check out characters from the film, plus oddities and curiosities vendors and there will be a live reading of the book.
Dec. 3: Country Christmas: Country music station giveaways with 98.5 KVOO and holiday vendors will make this a night for country music fans.
Dec. 4: Guthrie Green Gives Back: Various non-profits who serve the community will be set up to accept donations of all kinds. There will be giveaway prizes for those who donate. Hear Christmas carolers throughout the park. Enter to win your a Christmas tree from Southwood Landscape and Nursery.
Dec. 5: A Christmas Story at Guthrie Green: Join Guthrie Green for a showing of the holiday classic “A Christmas Story” Guthrie Green will have “A Christmas Story” trivia before the film and special themed items from vendors.
Dec. 6: School of Rock Christmas: One of the most unique music programs for youth can be found in Tulsa. School of Rock (remember the blockbuster movie starring Jack Black?) will be at Guthrie Green for a First Friday event featuring Christmas classics with a fun rock spin, as well as classic rock tunes for all ages.
For full event details, visit www.guthriegreen.com/holidaymarket