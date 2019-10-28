Halloween falls on Thursday this week. Here are some attractions and events that celebrate the scariest holiday.
Hex House/Westside Grim/Rise of the Living Dead
5610 W. Skelly Drive
Three haunted attractions are housed in one location. The Hex House is inspired by a true story from Tulsa’s past. The Hex House, Westside Grim and Rise of the Living Dead are multielement dark attractions. They are not recommended for children younger than 13, anyone who is pregnant or has back, neck or heart problems or any other medical condition.
Remaining dates are Oct. 31-Nov. 2. Doors open at 7 p.m. The box office is open from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Individual haunts are $20. Three-haunt combo passes are $27. Add a speed pass and the total is $32.
Info: tulsahexhouse.com
The Asylum
304 W. Cherokee Ave., Nowata
Based on a decades-old asylum, Oklahoma Asylum is an isolated experience in a high-security mental research facility in which cruel and unusual experiments were performed. Visitors will find themselves performing surgery, hiding from monsters, trying not to get separated and perhaps getting bloody, depending on which ticket was purchased.
The attraction is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October, plus Nov. 2. Tickets range in price from $20 (standard pass) to $35 (VIP). A red-band pass ($25) gets you a red glow necklace and a lot more blood. Tickets may be purchased at the haunt or at okasylum.com.
The Asylum is considered an extreme haunt so the admission of children will be up to parents’ discretion.
Info: okasylum.com
Psycho Path
1517 E. 106th St. North, Sperry
Psycho Path, built on 40 acres, takes the haunted attraction experience outdoors for a unique experience. The attraction is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for the remainder of the month, plus Nov. 1-2. The ticket booth is open 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays-Saturdays and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for the Dark Ride and $20 for the Shadow Box.
Info: psychopathhaunt.com.
Nightmare at Guts Church
4300 S. 91st East Ave.
The Nightmare at Guts Church is a graphic walk-through presentation of modern-day struggles challenging our world. This is from nightmaretulsa.com: “These struggles, without the price Jesus paid on the cross, leave many lost and without hope in the world.”
The attraction opens at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October.
A general admission ticket is $15, an express pass ticket is $30 and a season pass is $100.
Info: nightmaretulsa.com
HallowMarine
Oklahoma Aquarium, 300 Aquarium Drive, Jenks; 918-296-3474
Oklahoma Aquarium will host indoor trick-or-treating through Thursday, Oct. 31. Guests can follow a trick-or-treat trail and see marine life in surrounding exhibits. Wear a costume for a chance to win prizes.
Hours: Members may enter at 6 p.m. Non-members may enter at 6:30 p.m. Last admission will be sold at 8:30 p.m. Trick-or-treating ends at 9 p.m.
Info: okaquarium.org
HallowZOOeen
Tulsa Zoo, 6421 E. 36th St. North
918-669-6600
The Tulsa Zoo is hosting an annual Halloween trick-or-treat event for the entire family. Activities include “goblin stops” full of treats, carnival-style games in a pumpkin patch playroom and special themed activities in the Burger King Royal Castle and at QuikTrip Pirate Island.
Hours: Oct. 30-31. Starts at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and lasts until 9 p.m. Last tickets sold at 8:30 p.m.
Info: tulsazoo.org
Halloween Night at the Museum
Will Rogers Memorial Museum, 1720 W. Will Rogers Blvd., Claremore
Halloween Night at the Museum is a free event that draws costumed visitors to the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore. Trick-or-treating will be combined with an opportunity to visit the museum.
Hours: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Info: willrogers.com
