Playing Alexander Hamilton in the blockbuster musical “Hamilton” is the second time actor Joseph Morales has followed in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s footsteps.
Morales got his Broadway break as a member of the ensemble of “In the Heights,” for which Miranda wrote the score in addition to playing the lead role. Morales was Miranda’s understudy and later played the lead role when the musical went on tour.
Now, Morales is touring the country, again in a role that Miranda originated. But don’t think Morales is tasked with duplicating Miranda’s performance.
“For one thing, I will never be Lin-Manuel Miranda,” Morales said. “And that’s great because no one wants to see people replicating someone else’s performance.
“The whole creative team for this show has been great about allowing all of us to bring who we are to these characters,” he said. “Of course, there are certain benchmarks we have to hit, certain things that remain constant in the show. But we’ve all been encouraged and supported in how we’ve created these characters for ourselves.”
For Morales, his idea of Alexander Hamilton is that “he’s all about passion. He’s a fighter who comes from nothing and has everything to prove. And he goes after what he wants whole-heartedly, and that’s where his flaws come through because he doesn’t see how what he does affects everyone around him.
“Success does that to people,” Morales said. “People can start out with the best and most innocent of motives, and before long, things turn dark and selfish. And it’s my job to make this man so believable and accessible that the audience can see these things in themselves. There are no villains in this show — just human beings equally capable of being heroes and villains.”
The touring production of “Hamilton,” with Morales as the man who rose from the humblest of origins to become one of the most influential and accomplished of this country’s Founding Fathers, comes to the Tulsa PAC on Tuesday, Aug. 20, for a three-week run. The show is presented by Celebrity Attractions.
Miranda was on holiday from “In the Heights” when he picked up a copy of Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton. He immediately saw the musical potential of Hamilton’s story — his illegitimate birth, his possible mixed-race heritage, his fervor to make a name for himself in the nascent nation that would become the United States of America, his rapid rise to power and the problems that created, and his tragically senseless death.
The story is told through a melange of musical styles, including hip-hop, soul, rhythm and blues, pop and Broadway, that — along with its multiracial casting — speaks to the diversity of America then and now.
“We all believe this is an important story and one that needs to be told at this time,” Morales said. “That’s why we’ve all left our homes and families and gone out on the road because it’s a rare thing to be an artist working on something that you believe is truly changing people’s lives.”
Like a lot of Americans, Morales said he didn’t know much about Hamilton before getting involved in the musical.
“I knew the basics — those couple of sentences in your high school history book, about his being Secretary of the Treasury and the duel,” he said. “On the page, it’s so black and white, and you would never know the richness beyond those couple of sentences if you didn’t go looking for it.
“That’s one reason why this show is so important because it gives you a sense of these historic figures as people,” Morales said. “And people obviously have responded to that. I mean, who would have thought a musical about the first Secretary of the Treasury would become such a phenomenon?”
Morales was born into a military family, which meant moving around the country for most of his formative years.
“I quickly learned that joining a school’s theater program was the fastest way to make friends,” he said. “In sixth grade, I auditioned for my school’s choir, really just to be around other people, and the idea of performing just stuck with me.
“My family totally supported me,” Morales added. “They could see I loved doing it and that it kept me out of trouble and on track. I think everyone in my family was pretty thankful I found theater.”
Morales had done regional theater and worked for Disney for a while before landing the role in “In the Heights.”
“That was my first big show,” he said. “I was 24 at the time, really young and green. But that was the show that got everything started for me.”
Taking on the persona of Alexander Hamilton eight times a week is “the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Morales said. “This is a monster of a show, and it requires everything that you have — not just of me, but of every member of the cast and crew.
“Fortunately, this show seems to attract the most incredible human beings to be a part of it,” he said, “and they inspire me every day. They’re what keep me going.”