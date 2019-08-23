When Rustic Cuff founder Jill Donovan starts plotting, something big is going to happen.
This is the woman who plots to give away money to random people at Christmas. Who treated customers to a country concert in her parking lot. And who, on Friday, challenged all of her employees with a lip sync battle to "Hamilton" songs — all for a chance to win tickets to the show at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
But after the show, she had another surprise.
Warren Egypt Franklin, who portrays Thomas Jefferson and Marquis De Lafayette in the musical, and Elijah Malcomb, who is both John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, came in from the back to surprise the employees.
"You're going to 'Hamilton,' you're going to 'Hamilton,' you're going to 'Hamilton'," she shouted over screams of excitement. She put aside money as soon as she heard "Hamilton" was coming to Tulsa because she knew she wanted to surprise her entire staff with tickets.
Franklin and Malcomb were treated to encores of the winning performances and cuffs for every cast and crew member.
"You can imagine how excited I have been all week," she said to her staff about the talent show they'd all been grumbling about. "Next time know that Mama knows what she's doing."