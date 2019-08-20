The production of the hit musical “Hamilton,” which opens a three-week run Tuesday at the Tulsa PAC, will hold a special online ticket lottery for each performance.
Lottery winners will be able to purchase up to two tickets for $10 each. A total of 40 tickets will be available for each performance.
The “Hamilton” ticket lottery will be conducted exclusively online and will open each day at 11 a.m. for tickets for the performance two days later (i.e., the Tuesday, Aug. 20, lottery will be for tickets to the Thursday, Aug. 22, performance).
To enter, go online to hamiltonmusical.com/lottery, or download the official “Hamilton” app, now available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store for iOS and Android devices. The lottery is open to those 18 years and older.
Winner and nonwinner notifications will be sent at approximately 11 a.m. the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).
Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance are forfeited.
Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets are void if resold.
Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.