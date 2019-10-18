A $20,000 costume party will be part of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Halloween Bash. The total includes $15,000 in prize money and $5,000 in cash drawings for costume contest participants.
The costume party opens at 7 p.m. in the Sequoyah Convention Center. DJ 2Legit and DJ MIB will be teaming up on the turntables. Track 5 will also offer free entertainment with DJ Demko starting at 6 p.m. and the Travis Kidd Band at 8 p.m. Riff’s kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with Caleb Fellenstein, followed by DJ Kelevra at 6:30 p.m. and Mayday By Midnight at 9 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to wear their most creative, daring and frightening costumes for the contest, where a share of $15,000 is up for grabs. The first-place winner receives $5,000, second-place winner takes home $3,000, third-place winner is awarded $2,000 and fourth-place through eighth-place winners are awarded $1,000. Guests must register by 11 p.m. for the contest. Judging begins at 10:30 p.m. Winners will be announced at midnight and must be present to win.
Guests are reminded that face masks, full-face paint, hats, hoodies and costume weapons are not allowed outside the designated area of the Sequoyah Conference Center. No nudity or implied nudity is allowed. Entrance to the party is free, and guests must be 21 or older.