The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa recently unveiled its 2019 gingerbread house, which pays homage to the nostalgic wonder of Toyland.
The gingerbread house is the cornerstone of this year's Christmas decorations at the facility, 777 W. Cherokee Ave., in Catoosa. The casino's lobby is also home to a 24-foot-tall Christmas tree, oversized ornaments adorned with lyrics from holiday songs, 10-foot toy soldiers, and a large Christmas wreath.
Executive Pastry Chef Rebecca Foy and her team began planning and construction of the house in June. The house celebrates many of Hard Rock’s amenities with a casino room, hotel room and music room, complete with a guitar and set of drums.
“Building the gingerbread house is a Hard Rock tradition that my staff and I look forward to every year,” Foy said. “This year, we wanted to create the enchantment of Toyland and celebrate the magic of our own destination at the same time.”
The house is made of 600 pounds of gingerbread, using 120 pounds of butter, 380 pounds of sugar, 1,280 eggs and eight pounds of cinnamon. The house also called for 4,500 graham crackers, 800 gumballs, 850 chocolate bars and 220 pounds of fondant.
“This house is not just a symbol of the holiday season; it’s also the celebration of the hard work my staff puts in all year to make Hard Rock the very best,” Foy said. “This is a way we can share all of our successes with our guests.”
Complimentary gingerbread cookies will be offered to guests who stop by to see the display on Friday and Saturday evenings from 4 to 8 p.m. during the holiday season.
For more: hardrockcasinotulsa.com.