The inspiration for Harlan Coben’s latest thriller came when the best-selling novelist had to take a hike.
“First of all, let me say that hiking in the woods is something I detest,” Coben said, laughing. “If I have to walk somewhere, there had better be a bookstore or a coffee shop along the way where I can relax.
“But on this hike, I happened to see this kid walking around in the woods, and because this is how my mind works, I started wondering,” he said. “What if this 6-year-old comes walking out of the woods, with no memory, no living parents, no history whatsoever. What kind of person would this kid be? And then, what would happen when another kid goes missing in the same woods? And that’s where this book started.”
Coben’s 32nd novel, “The Boy from the Woods” (Grand Central Publishing, $29), will be officially published Tuesday, March 17.
Coben had been scheduled to appear at an event Thursday, March 19, presented by Magic City Books and BookSmart Tulsa. However, on Friday, Coben’s publicist said in an email, “Harlan made the extremely difficult decision overnight to postpone his book tour given all of what we know and don’t know about the coronavirus.”
Magic City Books said that those who had purchased tickets for that event will still be able to get their copy of “The Boy from the Woods” when it is released Tuesday.
“The Boy from the Woods” begins with a 1986 newspaper report of a young boy, estimated to be between the ages of 6 and 8 years old, found in the woods near the New Jersey town of Westville. The boy can speak and understand English but has no memory of anything, including his name.
Thirty-four years later, he is known simply as Wilde, living in a specially designed micro-house in the forest. But he is far from a hermit; he has a special connection with the family of Hester Crimstein, a lawyer best known for her “Crimstein on Crime” TV show.
It’s that connection that brings Wilde into the search for a missing teenage girl named Naomi Pine, who is a fellow student of Crimstein’s grandson. Wilde’s efforts to locate Naomi bring him into contact with the Maynard family, whose connection to talk show host-turned-U.S. senator now running for President Rusty Eggers becomes a flashpoint for intrigue and violence.
The novel touches on such topics as bullying, privacy and political discord but in ways that never slow the story’s momentum.
“I write contemporary novels, so that every book is in some way a reflection of what I see going on in the world,” Coben said. “I don’t think of this as a ‘political’ book in any way. It’s more just my observations about the era we’re living in — the efforts at disinformation, the lack of trust in people, the easy manipulation of the hero-worship of a given candidate for office.”
The character of Wilde — whose time in the military instilled in him a new set of survival skills that come in handy in tight situations — might return in another book, Coben said.
“This was the first time where I thought this was a character that could anchor a series of books since Myron Bolitar,” Coben said, referring to the sports agent-investigator he created in 1995 for the novel “Deal Breaker.” Bolitar has appeared in 11 novels, including the Edgar Award-winning “Fade Away.”
“He certainly has a story to tell,” Coben said. “And I enjoyed pairing him with Hester Crimstein. She’s been in about 20 of my books, usually as the comic relief — the feisty lawyer the other characters call to get them out of trouble. It was a lot of fun to bring her to the front, to go into her back story, to write about a 70-year-old woman entering into a romance, of dealing with her own tragedies while trying to solve a murder.”
Coben, a native of New Jersey, published his first novel, “Play Dead,” in 1990. He published one more novel before starting the Myron Bolitar series, which was his focus for five subsequent books.
Then, in 2001, he returned to stand-alone thrillers with the best-selling “Tell No One,” a twisty, Hitchcockian tale about a man who discovers that his wife, whom he thought had been murdered eight years before, is still alive.
Coben’s novels, most of which are set in the cities and suburbs of New Jersey, have sold more than 70 million copies around the world.
In addition, Coben has been working for the past few years with Netflix, creating original stories for limited series, such as 2016’s “The Five” and 2018’s “Safe,” and overseeing adaptations of his novels, including “The Stranger,” which debuted on Netflix this year.
All three productions were made and set in Great Britain, with “The Stranger” undergoing additional changes in story and characters.
And for Coben, that is how it should be.
“I think the worst adaptations are the ones that try to be slavishly true to the original,” he said. “The first time one of my works was adapted was ‘Tell No One,’ which was made in France, so from the start I was always willing to make changes, whether it’s modernizing the language or changing the location.”
Future Netflix projects include an adaptation of Coben’s “The Woods,” made in Poland, and a Spanish-language adaptation of “The Innocent.” These films, when completed, will be available worldwide, in subtitled and dubbed versions.
“The best analogy I’ve heard for this is that it’s like a band doing a cover version of the song you wrote,” Coben said. “I’ve sung my version of the song in the book I wrote, and now the people making the film are making their version. And fortunately, I have had some tremendous bands of people wanting to tell my stories.”
“The Stranger,” for example, features such well-known British actors as Jennifer Saunders, Richard Armitage, Stephen Rea, Anthony Head and Hannah John-Kamen.
“When you see people like that coming together to bring to life this little idea you came up with in your room in New Jersey — well, if that doesn’t get you jazzed up, you’re in the wrong business,” Coben said.
