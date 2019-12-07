About 35 times a day, Stacy Schiff wishes she was able to do something besides writing.
“I’m not trying to discourage anyone,” said Schiff, this year’s winner of the Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award, “but the fact is writing is hard work. Doing the sort of research I have to do for my books is murder, and then the actual writing is serious murder.
“But in the end it’s something that ultimately gets into your bloodstream, that you have to do,” she said. “And I’ve been doing it long enough that I don’t have any other skills.”
Schiff was speaking Friday morning to a group of high school students, the first of several events in which she will take part during her time in Tulsa.
The Helmerich award, presented by the Tulsa City-County Library and the Tulsa Library Trust, is given annually to internationally acclaimed authors who have written a distinguished body of work and made a major contribution to the field of literature and letters.
Schiff received the award — a $40,000 cash prize and an engraved crystal book — at a black-tie dinner held Friday evening at Central Library.
She also will take part in a moderated question-and-answer session beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Central Library. Admission to the Saturday event is free, and copies of Schiff’s books will be available for purchase. Schiff will sign books following the presentation.
Schiff is the author of five works of nonfiction, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography “Véra (Mrs. Vladimir Nabokov): Portrait of a Marriage,” “Cleopatra: A Life,” and her most recent work, “The Witches: Salem, 1692,” published in 2015.
Schiff talked with the students about how she came to write “The Witches,” which she said was sparked by two disparate things — her research into the life of the Egyptian empress Cleopatra and the internet.
“Cleopatra was a woman at odds with the very male-dominated world of her time,” Schiff said. “One thing I learned was how, after her death, the men who followed her did all they could to erase her voice from history.
“That got me thinking about how women’s voices in history, and how they are, if not actively erased, are certainly restrained and muted,” she said.
At the same time, Schiff said, she had become interested in the rise of the internet and how quickly misinformation can be spread and “how easy it was to destroy someone without evidence.”
That led her to consider one of the most notorious episodes in early American history: the witchcraft trials of Salem, Massachusetts, in 1692, where an educated, literate, even enlightened community became subsumed in an atmosphere of self-generated terror, paranoia and violence.
Schiff said she began, as she always does in her research, with the primary materials — from the handwritten reports of what occurred during the trials and testimonies (which, she said, were often filled with editorializing by the court reporter of the day), diaries, collections of sermons, even the legal records of the very litigious population of Salem and its environs.
One document that Schiff described as the “most chilling” to read was the ledger of the local jailer, who charged the families of prisoners in his care for everything from the straw on which prisoners had to sleep to the manacles that chained them in their cells.
Even so, she said, there was a “conspiracy of silence” after the 10 months of trials and executions in Salem, as people began to deal with the regret and shame of having been a part of this reign of terror.
“I would come across diaries that meticulously recorded every last detail of a person’s life,” she said, “and the pages for the year 1692 would be cut out. Sermon compendiums would be missing the sermons from that year. And if they did refer to the Salem trials, they didn’t say ‘witchcraft’ or ‘trials,’ but ‘the recent unpleasantness’ or ‘the delusion of 1692.’ ”
Schiff also discussed how she worked to structure the book, to tell a complex, wide-ranging story in a way that did not give away all its secrets and truths too soon.
She also stressed the importance of a good opening sentence, sharing a few of her favorites from “The Hobbit,” “The Hunger Games,” “The Color Purple,” “I Capture the Castle” and “One Hundred Years of Solitude.”
For “The Witches,” Schiff said, “I’m asking the reader to buy into something delusional. It was my job to make something extremely strange seem almost normal.”