Victoria McArtor started the non-profit organization MUSED as a way to open people’s minds to the idea of making poetry a part of their everyday lives.
It was a bit later that she realized how poetry might help heal people’s minds, as well.
“The mother of a friend of mine worked at Crossroads Clubhouse,” said McArtor, referring to the Tulsa non-profit that helps adults diagnosed with a mental illness with everything from housing and wellness to employment and education.
“She suggested that we might conduct some poetry workshops for the people there,” McArtor said. “I did a few sessions and realized that, while the people responded to it very positively, this was really something way outside my wheelhouse.”
McArtor turned to another friend, Autumn Slaughter, a writer and Ph.D. candidate in clinical psychology at the University of Tulsa, to develop a program that would use poetry in a way that could help people dealing with a variety of mental illnesses find some solace and benefit in trying to capture thoughts and emotions on paper.
This program, which over the past two years has expanded to include teenagers at Parkside Psychiatric Hospital as well as the Calm Center, was recently featured at the 2019 Zarrow Mental Health Symposium, held at the Cox Business Center.
McArtor, Slaughter and Valerie Larson-Howard, a licensed social worker who is a member of MUSED, presented a paper on the psychological benefits of expressive writing titled “The Pen is Mightier than the Self,” as well as suggestions for how other mental health professionals might apply the techniques MUSED has developed for their own patients.
“We wanted to counter what some called the Sylvia Plath Effect – that idea that creativity is tied to mental illness and even suicide,” McArtor said.
“It gives people a new way of coping,” Slaughter said. “And it helps to build up self-esteem, because the result is that at the end of a session they have made something beautiful that they can take with them when they leave. There is a big difference between writing in a journal and making a work of art.”
For Laurence Foshee, the MUSED program at Crossroad Clubhouse was the exact thing he needed.
“I had come back to Tulsa after dropping out of college in 2017, and I was in a pretty bad head space,” said Foshee, who has struggled with severe mental illness for almost a decade. “I had always been interested in poetry, ever since I read a biography of (Irish poet William Butler) Yeats. I had always been fascinated by the interplay between the life of the artist and the muse that supplied the inspiration.
“But I had never really had a sounding board for what I wanted to do,” he said. “MUSED had just started having poetry sessions at Crossroads, and I got into it very quickly. Autumn and I were already friends, and she’s such an excellent teacher.”
The program that MUSED uses with the teenagers at Parkside and the Calm Center is a six-week program, although each session is self-contained, so that participants can join at any time.
Slaughter, who works with the teenagers at Parkside, said, “Usually we start by reading a poem on a given theme and discussing it, then they write something either on the theme or something new. We try to give them as much control over what they do as possible.
“There are a lot of really talented kids out there, and they love to share what they’re doing,” she said. “It’s not unusual to have kids come up to me at the start of a session wanting to show me the seven or eight poems they’ve written since the last time we met.”
McArtor said that staff members at the facilities with which MUSED works have said they greatly appreciate what MUSED is doing.
“The staff people are hungry for things like this,” she said. “Someone from outside sometimes can have more impact than a staff member – they know this person has made an effort to be with them. It makes them feel important, and the helpers benefit as well.”
Foshee, through medication, counseling and the help of the community at Crossroads, has been able to deal well with his illness.
But, he said, “For me, poetry is vital. I can better understand my own emotions through poetry. There are things I can say through writing that I don’t think I could ever say out loud.”
Foshee has self-published a volume of his writings , contributes to a number of literary journals, including eMerge and Dragon Poet Review, and performs his work at MUSED public events. One of his current projects is an ambitious narrative cycle of sonnets that will likely include close to 150 individual poems.
“I do a lot of extreme sports, like ultra-marathons and long-distance biking,” he said. “Pushing yourself physically is, for me, helpful. And poetry is a way of pushing myself mentally and creatively. Writing a poem is a way to process my thoughts and emotions in a way that’s cathartic.”
For more information on MUSED and its projects: musedorganization.org.
Featured video