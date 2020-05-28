In June, you can see new movies from Spike Lee and Will Ferrell, say goodbye to the “Full House” gang and sign up for a hot new streaming service, as if you didn’t have enough content to consume.
You can escape into these worlds and more by streaming new programming in June on Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max, the newest streamer that started this week with all that HBO offers and more.
The following are June highlights among movies and series you can find on those streaming services, which are still attracting more viewers than ever despite more entertainment options opening up.
NETFLIX
ORIGINAL FILMS
”Da 5 Bloods”: In this new film from Oscar winner Spike Lee, four black veterans from the Vietnam War return to the country in search of the remains of their squad leader (Chadwick Boseman) and possible buried treasure. (June 12)
”Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”: Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star in this movie full of music and comedy with this synopsis: “When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.” (June 26)
”The Last Days of American Crime”: A team of crooks plot a final big-score heist before government officials switch on a device’s mind-altering signal that promises to stop people from committing crimes. (June 5)
”Athlete A”: This documentary follows the journalists who broke the story of abuse surrounding USA Gymnastics and convicted doctor Larry Nassar. (June 24)
”Spelling the Dream”: A documentary on the 12-year streak for Indian-American students winning the national spelling bee, which also follows four such students as they prepare for the event. (June 3)
ORIGINAL SERIES
”Fuller House: The Farewell Season”: This time it’s really the end for this crew that started years ago as a network sitcom ... unless someone decides “Fullest House” is something people need in their lives. (June 2)
”13 Reasons Why” season 4: Secrets and difficult choices will define the senior year for the graduating class of Liberty High School. (June 5)
”Queer Eye” season 5: The group leaves its home base of New York for the Atlanta area for this fifth season. (June 5)
”F is for Family” season 4: This raunchy animated comedy returns from the mind of comedian Bill Burr, who along with Laura Dern, Sam Rockwell and more provide voices. (June 12)
”The Order” season 2: Good and evil, werewolves and dark ants, magicians and demons ... it’s all part of the secret society at Belgrave University in its second season. (June 18)
”The Politician” season 2: High school was one thing, but now, Ben Platt’s character is shooting for state senate, as Judith Light, Bette Midler and more join the second season of Ryan Murphy’s satire. (June 19)
”Home Game”: This docu-series of eight episodes explores odd and exciting sports from around the globe, like voodoo wrestling in the Congo or roller derby in Texas. (June 26)
”Lenox Hill”: This docu-series gives an intimate look at the lives of four doctors, as well as their patients, at the New York hospital. (June 10)
COMEDY SPECIALS
”Jo Koy: In His Elements”: Filipino comedian Jo Koy takes Netflix to the Phillipines for his latest comedy special, celebrating the people and culture of Manila. (June 12)
”Eric Andre: Legalize Everything”: In his first comedy special for the streaming service, Andre takes on the war on drugs, on sex and on, you know, everything. (June 23)
”George Lopez: We’ll Do It for Half”: The comedy favorite makes his Netflix debut with this special filmed in San Francisco. (June 30)
Movie favorites arriving on Netflix in June: “Cape Fear”; “Clueless”; “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial”; “Inside Man”; “The Silence of the Lambs”; “Starship Troopers”; “The Lake House”; “The Help”; “The Queen”; “Twister”; “V for Vendetta”; “West Side Story”; “Zodiac”; “Lady Bird”; “Baby Mama.”
Other series with past seasons debuting: “Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On” season 1; “Hannibal” seasons 1-3; “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” season 5; “Pose” season 2; “How To Get Away With Murder” season 6.
HBO MAXHBO Max kicked off this week, and it is the most expensive of the streaming services, but that’s because it offers everything you get on HBO, from “Game of Thrones” and “Watchmen” to movies and more to go along with legacy programming like all of “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory,” as well as new shows.
New shows debuting on HBO Max
”Love Life”: Anna Kendrick is the star of this romantic comedy anthology that follows an individual from “first love to lasting love.”
”Legendary”: From the underground ballroom community comes this voguing competition full of wild fashions and celebrity judges. From the “Queer Eye” creative team.
”On the Record”: This candid documentary features music executive Drew Dixon, one of the first women to accuse Russell Simmons of sexual assault.
”Craftopia”: An epic kids crafting competition, with YouTube influencer LaurDIY hosting as kids ages 9 to 15 show off their creativity.
”Looney Tunes”: A new series of comedy shorts from Warner Bros. Animation featuring the classic Looney Tunes characters.
”The Not Too Late Show with Elmo”: Think of the classic late-night talk show format but with Sesame Street’s Elmo as your host, and it’s not too late.
AMAZON PRIME VIDEOOriginal film: “7500,” an action-thriller starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a pilot who is injured by terrorists invading the cockpit and who must figure out how best to keep people safe, stall the terrorists and land safely. (June 19)
Original series: “Regular Heroes,” a weekly docu-series showcasing the efforts of essential workers across the country, with stories told by guests including Alicia Keys, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas and more. (May 29)
Recent movies: The acclaimed mystery “Knives Out” premieres on the service June 12, as does the 2019 reboot of horror series “Child’s Play” on that same date.
State ties: Friday, May 29, is the debut date for Prime’s original movie “The Vast of Night,” from first-time feature filmmaker Andrew Patterson of Oklahoma City, about a 1950s radio DJ and a switchboard operator in New Mexico who discover a strange audio frequency in this sci-fi mystery.
HULU
NEW HULU ORIGINALS
”We Are Freestyle Love Supreme”: This documentary shows Lin-Manuel Miranda’s early days performing with improvisational hip-hop group Freestyle Love Supreme, along with the group’s reunion 14 years later that led to a run on Broadway. (June 5)
”Love, Victor”: If you remember the world of the 2018 teen comedy-drama “Love, Simon,” you have a sense of what to expect from this series (from the same writers) about another high school student navigating his journey of self-discovery, challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and school, and struggling with his sexual orientation. (June 19)
”Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi”: The “Top Chef” host takes her audience on a journey across the country to discover the diverse food culture of immigrant people and learn how their dishes have influenced the food that Americans eat today. (June 19)
Other series past seasons debuting: “Brockmire,” “Children’s Hospital” complete series, “Mike Tyson Mysteries.”
Recent theatrical premieres: Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (June 2); the underrated surviving-alligators-during-a-hurricane thriller “Crawl” (June 18); Alfre Woodard as a prison warden in “Clemency” (June 22); Kristen Stewart in “Charlie’s Angels” (June 25).
Movie favorites arriving on Hulu in June: “The American President”; “Cliffhanger”; “Dave”; “Dirty Dancing”; “Grown Ups”; “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer”; “Meet the Parents” and “Fockers”; “My Girl”; “True Romance”; “Awakenings”; “Out of Sight”; “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol.”