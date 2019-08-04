The three cats who make the Philbrook Museum of Art their home have the freedom to go just about anywhere they may want to roam.
The only place that is forbidden to these four-footed members of staff is the museum itself. That is a threshold over which no paw shall pass.
But suppose one of these furry fellows decided that it deserved to reside inside the Villa Philbrook, along with the paintings by William-Adolphe Bouguereau and Kehinde Wiley, Alexandre Hogue and Milton Avery.
That is the starting point for “The Cat Who Got Framed,” a new book written and illustrated by former Tulsan Katie C. Turner that Philbrook is publishing.
The book will be officially released Sept. 13 in conjunction with Philbrook hosting its annual Internet Cat Video Festival. Philbrook will begin taking pre-orders for the book beginning Monday, Aug. 5.
“The main character is Acer, who according to the staff is sort of the leader of the group,” Turner said. “He’s definitely the most outgoing of the three. There are a lot of pictures of him photobombing weddings and other events held on the museum’s grounds.
“I just had this idea of him really wanting to get into the art galleries, and he decides that the best way to do that is to become an artist himself.”
“The Cat Who Got Framed” is Turner’s first published book, although she has written and illustrated other books for young readers that have yet to find a publisher.
Turner was born in Arkansas, but her family moved to Tulsa when she was still very young. “So I really grew up in Tulsa and think of it as my hometown,” she said. “I remember going to Philbrook as a family many times, and one time when I was in high school at Booker T. Washington, I was part of a team that made a gingerbread house for the Festival of Trees.”
After graduating from high school, Turner went to New York City to study at the Parsons School of Design.
“I spent about nine years in New York,” she said. “I was doing illustrations freelance, although I had a whole lot of side jobs to keep afloat. It’s so very expensive to live in New York. But in 2015, I moved with my now-husband to Nashville, where I’ve been able to work pretty much full time as an illustrator.”
Turner has created illustrations for such publications as The New York Times, The New Yorker, Nashville Scene, The Walrus and The New Haven Review, in addition to creating original stationery, accessories and art prints.
Her work has been described as “whimsical,” even when it deals with relatively serious and adult subject matter.
“You try out all kinds of different styles and discover what really fits you,” Turner said. “I like to use lots of color in my work, and this kind of naïve style is something that comes naturally to me and that I really enjoy. It also lends itself well to the kind of projects I enjoy doing.”
Jeff Martin, communications manager with Philbrook, happened to come across examples of Turner’s work on Instagram and reached out to her with the idea of doing a book about the Philbrook cats.
“It really came out of the blue,” Turner said. “I was, of course, super interested — most of my family still lives in Tulsa, and I come back to visit every couple of months.”
Turner made a few visits to Tulsa to hash out details, and — of course — to meet the Philbrook cats Acer, his sister Perilla and the more retiring Cleome.
As for whether Turner is herself a cat person, she isn’t quite able to say.
“I’ve always had dogs, but I do love cats,” she said. “The problem is both of my parents are terribly allergic to cats, and my husband is allergic as well. So I guess drawing cats is as close as I can get to having cats of my own.”
Featured video
What the Ale: It is summer and time for beer, see what is new
What the Ale: It is summer and time for beer, see what is new at liquor stores. Joe Hull IV with Modern Spirits takes us through some of the new summertime beers