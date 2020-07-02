Circle Cinema reopens to the public Friday, July 3, with a Tulsa-filmed crime drama and a high-profile documentary, while other Tulsa theaters that have opened combine new releases with retro screenings of old movie favorites.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
“Run With the Hunted”: This crime drama from Tulsa filmmaker John Swab, which is about a boy who becomes a man through an “Oliver Twist”-like children’s gang, was filmed in Tulsa and stars Ron Perlman, Michael Pitt and Mark Boone Junior.
“John Lewis: Good Trouble”: This documentary about the renowned Civil Rights leader and longtime U.S. Congressman returns to the Circle after making its U.S. theatrical debut there during a one-day set of screenings on Juneteenth. A video discussion between Lewis and Oprah Winfrey will also play at each screening.
“Ghostbusters”: Retro showings of the 1984 summer-movie hit begin Friday, July 3.
ALSO...
Eton Square: New films “The Outpost” (Afghanistan war movie starring Scott Eastwood and Orlando Bloom) and “Irresistible” (political comedy directed by Jon Stewart and starring Steve Carrell and Rose Byrne) are playing, along with “Deadpool,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “The Jungle Book” and “Trolls World Tour.”
Admiral Twin Drive-In: Retro titles “Jurassic Park” and “The Jungle Book” begin playing Friday, July 3.