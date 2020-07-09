The Circle Cinema closed again this week due to increasing numbers of new cases of COVID-19 in the Tulsa area, so they are returning to a “virtual screenings” schedule, with two new rentals and a free streaming event.
Meanwhile, a couple of other local movie theaters remain open, showing films both old and new.
Circle Cinema from July 10-16: The theater will be virtually streaming a pair of movies, with rentals available on the website at circlecinema.org. They are the documentaries “Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things” and “John Lewis: Good Trouble” (which includes a 16-minute discussion after the movie between Oprah Winfrey and Lewis).
Circle Cinema free streaming event: Through the Circle’s YouTube page, and beginning at 11 a.m Saturday, July 11, the monthly “Second Saturday Silents” series will present 1923’s “Zaza,” a romantic drama starring Gloria Swanson, as its monthly silent-film event online for free. It will remain on the YouTube channel afterward, and it includes accompaniment by Bill Rowland on the Circle Cinema’s theater pipe organ.
ALSO...Eton Square: New films “The Outpost” (Afghanistan war movie starring Scott Eastwood and Orlando Bloom) to 2020 releases “Bloodshot” and “Bad Boys for Life” are playing, along with retro showings of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,” “Black Panther” and “Inside Out.”
Admiral Twin Drive-In: Retro titles “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” and “Hotel Transylvania” begin playing Friday, July 10.
Cinergy Tulsa: Retro titles include “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” “E.T.,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Ghostbusters,” beginning Friday, July 10.