In 1936, a postal worker named Victor Hugo Green published the first edition of the “Green Book,” which provided information about businesses, such as hotels, restaurants and gas stations, where African-American travelers could buy goods, have a meal or spend a night in relative safety.
The “Green Book” would continue to be published for the next 30 years because travel throughout much of the United States was often a hazardous undertaking for African-Americans, especially if those travels took them through the Deep South or along Route 66.
Candacy Taylor, a writer, photographer and cultural historian, has written a history of the Green Book, titled “Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America” (Abrams Press, $35), which details the history of the Green Book and uncovers the stories of people who stood up to segregation and racism by having their establishments listed in the Green Book.
Taylor will be in Tulsa for an event sponsored by Magic City Books at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the Tulsa Historical Society, 2445 S. Peoria Ave.
Taylor will talk about her work in a conversation with Kojo Asamoa-Caesar, former interim director of 36 Degrees North and current candidate for Oklahoma’s First Congressional District.
Copies of Taylor’s book will be available for purchase, and Taylor will be signing books at the event.
Admission is free. For more, go online to magiccitybooks.com.
