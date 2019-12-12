It's 12-12, and Krispy Kreme is calling it the tastiest day of the year, times 12.
Krispy Kreme is celebrating "Day of the Dozens" with this deal: On Dec. 12 only, you can buy one dozen original glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen.
The offer is valid at at participating Krispy Kreme shops and is subject to availability, which may vary by market. There is a limit of two redemptions at the special price. According to Krispy Kreme's online site, the location at 10128 E. 71st St. is participating.