Did you know Santa Claus is a scuba diver?
See for yourself at the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri.
Because it’s Santa season, Santa will be swimming through the Aquarium Adventure as guests come face-to-face with exotic species from around the world.
The museum sent out an advisory about Santa’s scuba hobby just in case you’re up for a road trip.
Visitors also can chill out with the penguins and interact with penguins and their handlers. Visitors will spend 45 minutes observing a colony of Gentoo penguins – a flightless bird from the Antarctic Peninsula and other islands around the frozen continent.
Guests can experience the temperatures, sights and smells of the habitat while learning about penguins’ diet, social behaviors and ability to survive in extreme conditions.
The $30 per person experience comes with a T-shirt and a free photo of the participant with the penguins.
A family four-pack to Wonders of Wildlife includes two adult and two child tickets. Each ticket includes the entire WOW experience of the Wildlife Galleries and Aquarium Adventure.
The value of the pack is $128.
The Bass Pro Shops headquarters is next door to the attraction.
