The best-selling "House of Night" series, written by former Tulsans P.C. and Kristin Cast, is being adapted into a live-action TV series.
The announcement coincides with the release of the Casts' recent collaboration, "Forgotten," part of their Other World series that is a spin-off of the original "House of Night" series.
The Casts will officially launch the new book with an event 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Books-A-Million, 7404 S. Olympia Ave., in the Tulsa Hills shopping center.
Victor Hadida, chairman of Davis Films who purchased the rights to the 16-book "House of Night" series, announced Wednesday that Don Carmody, who earned an Academy Award as the producer of the film "Chicago," and David Cormican have joined with Davis Films to bring the Casts' books to the small screen.
"House of Night" is a series of young adult fantasy novels, set in Tulsa, the imagines a world in which human beings and supernaturally gifted people known as "vampyres" live in uneasy co-existence.
The novels center around Zoey Redbird, a 16-year-old human who has just been selected for vampire finishing school and is required to attend the House of Night academy where she will prepare to make the change into becoming an actual vampyre.
As Zoey's burgeoning powers develop, she and her friends are caught up in adventures that range from school-age romance to apocalyptic battles with the forces of evil.
The series, which debuted in 2007 with "Marked," has sold 21 million copies world-wide and topped best-seller lists around the world, including spending a total of 153 weeks on the New York Times Children's Series list and 424 weeks on the USA Today best-seller list.
In a statement, Hadida said, “My late brother Samuel and I purchased the production rights to this amazing set of books a few years ago, and have been looking for the right partners to bring it to fruition. I am thrilled to have our good friends Don and David join us on this journey to recreate the remarkable universe that P.C. and Kristin have created.”
Carmody and Davis Films previously co-produced together installments of the "Silent Hill" franchise, several of the "Resident Evil" franchise films, and the recent "Lucky Day," written and directed by Academy Award winner Roger Avary ("Pulp Fiction").
Carmody has also produced the feature film adaptation of the Cassandra Clare young adult novels "The Mortal Instruments," and with Cormican produced the television spin-off "ShadowHunters" for Disney’s Freeform network.
No casting or production details have been released.