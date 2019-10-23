A busy parking lot outside the Hex House is a pretty good clue that folks love to be scared.
Why do people love being frightened?
“Ultimately, when you are scared, then what happens right after you are scared? You laugh and you have this fun sensation that overwhelms you,” general manager Steve Palmer said during an interview outside the haunted attraction.
“So it starts with a scare and ends with fun, and that’s what we are going for. It’s a little bit of scare, but mostly fun.”
The Hex House is winding up its second year as a three-attraction haunt. In addition to visiting the Hex House, guests have the option of touring two other haunts (Westside Grim, Rise of the Living Dead) at the same location.
“Each one is unique,” Palmer said, indicating that two are period-based haunts that have roots in Tulsa history. “I can’t tell you all the details because the story is told while you are going through it. … Then of course you add zombies to the mix, and that’s our third attraction. You just have to get out alive.”
The chills and thrills begin before guests go indoors. Jojo the clown (a creepy clown, of course) roams the exterior of the premises to interact with visitors and set a tone. Some visitors hide behind their friends because they want no part of Jojo. Other characters (scare-acters) also roam the grounds.
Thanks to a DJ booth, guests are treated to a party atmosphere as they wait in line to enter, but watch out for a maniacal clown.
“He has a way of getting out and ultimately will challenge you to a dance-off,” Palmer said.
A different kind of challenge is a doorway away.
The Tulsa World sampled all three haunts for this story. At the entrance of each, the cautionary words are similar. No smoking. No flashlights. No phones. No touching. Don’t run from the beasties.
“They know all the shortcuts, so they will catch you,” warned a sentry outside the Hex House door.
The haunts are populated with all sorts of characters (one looked like he was fresh from the set of “Deliverance”) and scenes crafted to give you the willies. Let’s not spoil all the surprises, but sometimes the characters hide in plain sight, daring you to ease past them, and sometimes they come at you from unexpected locations. One chained-up character pleaded for help (“Please don’t leave me here”), one was downright hospitable (“You’ve got to stay for dinner; It’s almost ready”) and one was a little too proud of whatever it was she was holding.
“Do you like my baby? Do you want to hold my baby? Come over here and hold my baby!”
The haunts tap into all kinds of fears. Many people enter in groups, but you can still get a feeling of isolation because there are areas where total darkness reigns supreme. You can’t see the person who (hopefully) is right in front of you. Don’t fall behind, or else.
One segment of Westside Grim might make you claustrophobic even if you’re not inclined to be claustrophobic. Advice: Keep going, and hopefully that light ahead is not the home of a bloody critter.
A big part of the haunted attraction experience is the company you keep. Taylor Jackson, Izzy Brown and Ady Perez are 15-year-olds from Collinsville who visited the haunt together.
While waiting in line, Jackson talked about how she loves to be scared (and she was). Perez kind of had to be talked into going, according to the girls.
But she was a trouper when their turn came to enter Westside Grim. They went through the haunt not so much as three separate individuals, but as one mass because they were clutching each other. There was much screaming and, at times, the frights prompted them to back up a few steps.
Asked the same question as the GM — why do people like to be scared — Brown said, “For the adrenaline and just to have fun with your friends.”
Mission accomplished?
Said Perez after surviving Westside Grim: “I’m scared, you know? But I had fun.”
Here’s a rundown of selected haunted attractions in the area:
Hex House/Westside Grim/Rise of the Living Dead
5610 W. Skelly Drive
Three haunted attractions are housed in one location. The Hex House is inspired by a true story from Tulsa’s past. The Hex House, Westside Grim and Rise of the Living Dead are multielement dark attractions. They are not recommended for children younger than 13, anyone who is pregnant or has back, neck or heart problems or any other medical condition.
Remaining dates are Oct. 25-27 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2. Doors open at 7 p.m. The box office is open from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Individual haunts are $20. Three-haunt combo passes are $27. Add a speed pass and the total is $32.
Info: tulsahexhouse.com
The Asylum
304 W. Cherokee Ave., Nowata
Based on a decades-old asylum, Oklahoma Asylum is an isolated experience in a high-security mental research facility in which cruel and unusual experiments were performed. Visitors will find themselves performing surgery, hiding from monsters, trying not to get separated and perhaps getting bloody, depending on which ticket was purchased.
The attraction is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October, plus Nov. 2.
Tickets range in price from $20 (standard pass) to $35 (VIP). A red-band pass ($25) gets you a red glow necklace and a lot more blood. Tickets may be purchased at the haunt or at okasylum.com.
The Asylum is considered an extreme haunt so the admission of children will be up to parents’ discretion.
Info: okasylum.com
Haunted Castle Halloween Festival
Castle of Muskogee, 3400 W. Fern Mountain Road, Muskogee
The festival is open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 26. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and ticket sales end at 10 p.m. There are multiple spooky attractions. Among them are Trail of Blood, Dark Tower Zombie Hunt, Casa Morte and (eek!) Domus Horrificus. A skull rating system is used to rank the attractions for frights.
Parking and admission are free, but tickets must be purchased for each attraction. Prices range from $3 to $15. Advance tickets can be purchased at okcastle.com. To preserve a family-friendly environment, unaccompanied minors younger than 18 must have a photo ID to enter. Minors younger than 16 must be in attendance with a responsible adult.
Info: okcastle.com
Insanity Farms (at Pumpkin Town Farms)
6060 S. Garnett Road
Insanity Farms, an outdoor haunt, is a specially ticketed event that debuted at Pumpkin Town Farms in 2018. It is filled with walk-through maze attractions, intense scare zones and a 4D zombie paintball experience. Remaining dates include Oct. 24-26. There is no age minimum. However, Insanity Farms is recommended for guests ages 12 and over. Younger ages are welcome if accompanied by a parent. Hours are 7 p.m. until midnight. Insanity Farms tickets are $25 each.
Info: pumpkintownfarm.com
Nightmare at Guts Church
4300 S. 91st East Ave.
The Nightmare at Guts Church is a graphic walk-through presentation of modern-day struggles challenging our world. This is from nightmaretulsa.com: “These struggles, without the price Jesus paid on the cross, leave many lost and without hope in the world.”
The attraction opens at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October.
A general admission ticket is $15, an express pass ticket is $30 and a season pass is $100.
Info: nightmaretulsa.com
Psycho Path
1517 E. 106th St. North, Sperry
Psycho Path, built on 40 acres, takes the haunted attraction experience outdoors for a unique experience. The attraction is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for the remainder of the month, plus Nov. 1-2. The ticket booth is open 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays-Saturdays and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for the Dark Ride and $20 for the Shadow Box.
Info: psychopathhaunt.com.
