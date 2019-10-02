It’s October, which means it’s time to visit haunted attractions. Among them:
Hex House/Westside Grim/Rise of the Living Dead
5610 W. Skelly Drive
Three haunted attractions are housed in one location. The Hex House is inspired by a true story from Tulsa’s past. The Hex House, Westside Grim and Rise of the Living Dead are multi-element dark attractions. They are not recommended for children younger than 13, pregnant women or people with back, neck or heart problems or any other medical condition.
Remaining dates are Oct. 4-5, 11-12, 17-20, 25-27 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2. Doors open at 7 p.m. The box office is open from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Individual haunts are $20. Three-haunt combo passes are $27. Add a speed pass and the total is $32.
Info: tulsahexhouse.com
The Asylum
304 W. Cherokee Ave., Nowata
Based on a decades-old asylum, Oklahoma Asylum is an isolated experience in a high-security mental research facility in which cruel and unusual experiments were performed on sane people. Visitors will find themselves performing surgery, hiding from monsters, trying not to get separated and perhaps getting bloody, depending on which ticket was purchased.
The attraction is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October, plus Nov. 2.
Tickets range in price from $20 (standard pass) to $35 (VIP). A red-band pass ($25) gets you a red glow necklace and a lot more blood. Tickets may be purchased at the haunt or at okasylum.com.
The Asylum is considered an extreme haunt so the admission of children will be up to parents’ discretion.
Info: okasylum.com
Haunted Castle Halloween Festival
Castle of Muskogee, 3400 W. Fern Mountain Road, Muskogee
The festival is open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 26. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and ticket sales end at 10 p.m. There are multiple spooky attractions. Among them are Trail of Blood, Dark Tower Zombie Hunt, Casa Morte and (eek!) Domus Horrificus. A skull rating system is used to rank the attractions for frights.
Parking and admission are free, but tickets must be purchased for each attraction. Prices range from $3 to $15. Advance tickets can be purchased at okcastle.com. To preserve a family-friendly environment, unaccompanied minors younger than 18 must have a photo ID to enter. Minors younger than 16 must be in attendance with a responsible adult.
Info: okcastle.com
Nightmare at Guts Church
4300 S. 91st East Ave.
The Nightmare at Guts Church has become a Tulsa tradition.
It is a graphic walk-through presentation of real-life, modern-day struggles challenging our world. From nightmaretulsa.com: “These struggles, without the price Jesus paid on the cross, leave many lost and without hope in the world.”
The attraction opens at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October.
A general admission ticket is $15 and an express pass ticket is $30 and a season pass is $100.
Info: nightmaretulsa.com
Psycho Path
1517 E. 106th St. North, Sperry
Psycho Path, built on 40 acres, takes the haunted attraction experience outdoors for a unique experience. The attraction is open Fridays and Saturdays in October, plus Thursday, Oct. 18, and Thursday, Oct. 24, plus Nov. 1-2. The ticket booth is open 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays-Saturdays and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for the Dark Ride and $20 for the Shadow Box.
Info: psychopathhaunt.com.
Featured video