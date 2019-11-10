Growing up in a one-bedroom home shared by six people helped make Christian Robinson an artist.
“I was raised by my grandmother in this little house in Los Angeles,” Robinson said. “She was trying to take care of a whole lot of people in this place. One of the reasons I started drawing was to escape. I didn’t have a whole lot of control over what was going on around me, but I could control what I put on a piece of paper and could create the sort of world I wanted to see and live in.”
Robinson’s talent ultimately led him to the California Institute of the Arts, where he studied animation.
“The school was founded by Walt Disney, and I guess it was sort of like a recruitment school for Disney animation,” he said. “In my case, soon after I graduated I landed an internship with Pixar Animation, which is definitely the dream job to have.
“But, to be honest, while animation came naturally to me, I never felt as though I fit into that studio setting,” Robinson said. “During that time, one of my mentors, Ben Butcher, really turned me on to doing children’s books.”
Robinson said he did not read much while growing up but soon discovered illustrating children’s books was the right thing for him to do.
“When you work in a studio setting, personal ownership of what you do doesn’t come into it,” he said. “You’re a contributor to a bigger thing. But Ben encouraged me to believe in myself and trust my own artistic voice.”
Robinson’s belief and trust has led him to an award-winning character as an illustrator. His collaborations include the best-selling “Last Stop on Market Street,” written by Matt de la Peña, which earned a Caldecott Honor, the Newbery Medal and the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award; “Leo: A Ghost Story” with Mac Barnett; and “School’s First Day of School” with Adam Rex.
Robinson will be the guest for the Tulsa City-County Library’s 2019 Books to Treasure program, an annual event to celebrate the beauty and power of children’s literature. The program is sponsored by the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation.
The program will culminate in a public presentation by Robinson at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, in Connor’s Cove at the Hardesty Regional Library, 8316 E. 93rd St. The event is free and open to the public. Copies of Robinson’s books will be available for purchase, and Robinson will hold a book signing.
Second-grade students in Tulsa County were given a copy of “Gaston” by Kelly DiPucchio, which Robinson illustrated. The 2014 book is the story of a French bulldog who is born into a family of French poodles and how he tries to find his true family.
As is usually the case with children’s books, Robinson has never met — or even spoken with — the book’s writer.
“In a way, there is a lot of freedom in that,” he said. “I get to figure out who these characters are and what their world might look like. I get to choose the medium that I think will express those ideas the best — acrylic paints or collage, colored pencils, even found objects. It’s all based on the tone and mood I want to create.
“When I received the manuscript for ‘Gaston,’ I thought Kelly had managed to get so much into those 32 pages, and told the story with such charm, that I knew I wanted to be a part of this,” Robinson said.
The two later collaborated on a sequel, “Antoinette,” about a French poodle living among French bulldogs.
Robinson’s most recent projects include “Just In Case You Want to Fly” with Julia Fogliano, and “Another,” which Robinson both wrote and illustrated.
The story of a young girl and her cat finding a portal into a world that mirrors her own, “Another” is told entirely by its illustrations. The New York Times Book Review called it “a gentle, wordless wonder.”
“I have a great deal of respect for the people who write children’s books,” he said. “Each one has a specific voice, and it took me a while to reach the point where I thought I could try to write a story of my own. I didn’t set out to write a wordless story, but I soon realized that I didn’t need words to the tell the story I had in mind.”