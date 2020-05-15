Jamie Lee Curtis has announced that she will be directing, producing and starring in a movie about the Oklahoma mother who became an LGBTQ advocate with her “Free Mom Hugs” organization.
“I will get the opportunity to tell Sara’s story and share her transformation and her mission,” Curtis said in a post on her Instagram.
“(Free Mom Hugs) carries her message of love to the entire world with their simple yet profound offering of one hug at a time.”
The movie will be a story of how Sara Cunningham learned her son is gay and how she came to accept that within the framework of her Christian faith.
Free Mom Hugs “is a group of parents that provides hugs, love, and support for LGBTQ youth, as well as helping parents and churches become more accepting of their LGBTQ children,” according to its website.
The group takes its name from Cunningham agreeing to be a “stand-in mom” at same-sex weddings at which the parents are not in attendance because they are not accepting of their LGBTQ children.
“How We Sleep at Night: The Sara Cunningham Story” is likely to appear on Lifetime in 2021.
It will be the first film directed by Curtis, the star of movies including “Halloween,” “A Fish Called Wanda,” “True Lies” and “Knives Out” in a career of more than 40 years.
