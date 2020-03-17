Jarrod Kopp went from acting in community theater productions to becoming a leader in the effort to save Theatre Tulsa, one of the jewels of local theater.
After being part of the team that rescued Theatre Tulsa from disappearing after 90 years in 2012, he's now spent five years as the company's executive director and is leading it toward the century mark.
With a 97th season that includes more than 10 productions, including big musicals, multiple youth programs and straight plays, Kopp sees a company that has been revived.
And when he's not staging live theater, he's likely to be spending time with a good movie, whether at a local theater or absorbed in his own home-theater set-up.
Kopp loves movies, and he shares the love at events like Circle Cinema's annual Golden Globes watch party, where he hosts the red-carpet event and engages the audience with trivia and giveaways.
For this recurring series of stories, we asked Kopp about all of his movie favorites.
What is your favorite movie of all time and why?
"Network." I think it’s one of those rare perfect movies. The script, the acting, the tone — everything about it is a satirical masterpiece. I wish I could have had the opportunity to see the multimedia theatrical adaptation on Broadway last year, in which Bryan Cranston played Howard Beale.
What is the funniest movie you’ve ever seen and why?
I will never forget watching "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" on PBS when I was 7 years old and laughing hysterically at the violent humor. It was my first taste of black comedy and it blew my mind (as did the films of Mel Brooks and John Waters, he said).
What is the movie that scared you and why?
There’s only one movie that scared me and stayed with me for a long time. "Threads" is an English film about the aftermath of nuclear war that aired on TV in the U.S. once in the 1980s. It was grim and depressing and gave you no hope for the future. My generation grew up believing a nuclear war with the Soviet Union was going to be inevitable, and this movie didn’t help.
What is the movie that makes you cry and why?
That would be "Grave of the Fireflies," and it never fails. (This 1988 anime film is) about two Japanese orphans trying to survive during the final days of WWII. It's absolutely heartbreaking in its depiction of civilian victims of war — especially if you have children of your own.
What’s the best movie you’ve seen in the last year and why?
If I had to pick a favorite from last year it would be "Rocketman," the musical biopic about Elton John. It was everything "Bohemian Rhapsody" wanted to be, but wasn’t. "Rocketman" (was) a jukebox musical fantasia that actually revealed more truth about Elton John’s life by not being locked into being a traditional biography. It had its flaws, but it was the most enjoyable movie I saw last year.
What is your favorite movie experience, maybe one you saw as a kid, or with friends in summer, or a midnight movie, and what made it so special?
My favorite movie experience is seeing a sneak preview of "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" in 1986 (and) all I knew about it was it was a new comedy from John Hughes. I was 16 and driving a motorcycle I had just bought from my dad. It was early summer, so my dad and I both rode our motorcycles to Oklahoma City to see it. Sure, the movie was massively entertaining, but that experience is wrapped up in a lot of memories of that summer — having a driver’s license, riding motorcycles across the state and getting to hang with my dad (who also loves movies).
At the theater: Where do you prefer to sit, and what are your refreshments of choice?
I always try to sit dead-center. That’s the sweet spot for the sound mix. I like to have a glass or two of wine with my movies, if the theater sells it.
What old movie would you love to see on the big-screen, either again or for the first time?
"2001: A Space Odyssey." I think of that one as more than a movie — more of an “experience." I’ve always seen it on video, but I would love to see it on a giant screen.
What upcoming movie are you looking forward to seeing?
As a theater person, my top choices are the screen adaptations of the musicals "In the Heights" and "The Prom." I also really, really want to see the next Spider-Man film, especially after the massive cliffhanger in the stinger from "Spider-Man: Far From Home." ....Finish this movie and take my money already!
Is there a director whose films you like so much that you will see any movie that they make?
I think Stanley Kubrick is the most important director of the 20th century and his storytelling has layer upon layer of meaning. Billy Wilder is another favorite.
Is there a particular film that has proven to be a "rewatchable" for you?
"Harold and Maude." It’s only 90 minutes, and it’s such a great, quirky, dark romantic comedy. I love how the two main characters find common ground between his obsession with death and her fulfilment from life....Offbeat little movies like this just don’t get made much anymore.