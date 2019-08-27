“Hollywood Lights” will be the theme for the 21st annual Jenks Pom Fashion Show.
The 2019 Jenks Pom Fashion Show, a red carpet event, is scheduled 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Jenks High School Performing Arts Center. The fashion show raises money for JHS pom uniforms and helps fund JHS pom scholarships.
Tickets are available on the Jenks pom website (www.jenkspom.com). Reserved seats are $15 and general admission tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20. New this year: $20 will get you a reserved seat with a water bottle and candy and $35 will get you a reserved seat with a water bottle, candy and flower bouquet.
A news release announcing the show said the latest styles and trends from local businesses will be walked down the runway by Jenks seniors. The students are involved in all aspects of the Jenks community, including academics, sports, clubs and more. The release said the very fashionable administrators and teachers at the high school will make their debuts on the catwalk.
Jenks’ varsity, junior varsity and junior high squads qualified for the UDA National Competition in Orlando. The varsity, junior varsity, junior high and middle school squads will perform their routines at the fashion show. Seniors are Sydney LaPlant, Mia Carletti, Lexi Bowling, Tatum Ambrose, Egypt Banks, Raylee Bussey, Emma Tuttle, and Delia Bray.
Show emcees will be Julie Chin and Heather Richetto-Rumley. Formal wear will be provided by Abelina’s, Al’s, Alyssa’s for Glitter Design, Beshara’s, David’s Bridal, Dillard’s, Glamour Gowns, Jos. A Banks, Macy’s, Men’s Warehouse, Saks and Serendipity.