Jenks High School students recognized as award-winning young filmmakers in C-SPAN’s annual video documentary competition will have their films airing on the network beginning Tuesday, April 7.
Since 2006, C-SPAN has sponsored the event for students to make documentary short films on a subject of national importance, and this year's theme was for students to "Explore the issue you most want presidential candidates to address during the campaign.”
C-SPAN announced that 19 students from Jenks High School won prizes for their documentaries in the national StudentCam competition for nine winning entries, as all worked in teams.
Under the direction of film-studies teacher Clifton Raphael, Jenks students have been taking home prizes in this event for many years, and this year that included one first place, one second place and two third place prizes, plus five teams awarded honorable mentions.
The first-place Jenks winners this year, receiving $3,000 and with the documentary airing on C-SPAN, is:
• Mason Chow and Leviathan Lee for “200,000,” on the subject of the opioid crisis. The video will air on C-SPAN throughout the day Sunday, April 19, with a first showing at 5:50 a.m.
The second-prize Jenks winners this year, receiving $1,500 and with their documentary airing soon on C-SPAN’s network, are:
• Jolie Abdo, Abby Vaughn and Audrey McGee for “Leveling the Playing Field,” about inequalities in college admissions. The video will air on C-SPAN throughout the day Tuesday, April 7, with a first showing at 5:50 a.m.
All of the winning videos can be viewed at studentcam.org.