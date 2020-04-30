Jennifer Garner, who has family roots in Locust Grove, and Rob Lowe, who was among greasers in the filmed-in-Tulsa movie "The Outsiders," will be among participants in The Call to Unite,a 24-hour global livestream event that will unite people across the world to celebrate our shared humanity.
More than 200 cultural, spiritual, civic and community leaders will offer lessons, performances, conversations and more to support others in coping with the challenges of "this moment" in order to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis better than when it began.
Former president George W. Bush, Opray Winfrey, Questlove, Yo-Yo Ma, Martin Luther King III, Deepak Chopra, Maria Shriver and Alanis Morissette are among others who will take part.
The event is scheduled to begin 7 p.m. Friday, May 1 and will continue through 7 p.m. Saturday, May 2.
The Call to Unite will be livestreamed at unite.us and on supporting partners including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, LinkedIn and SiriusXM Stars channel 109. Spotify will provide segments from the event on demand within the 24 hour-period and afterward.
A news advisory explained why the event was organized. Said the advisory:
Today, billions of people around the world are isolated and anxious because of the COVID-19 pandemic — unable to gather with loved ones, go to work, or even mourn those they’ve lost. Still, in this moment of isolation, millions are rising to the occasion by showing each other love and support in countless ways. The Call to Unite is a celebration of those acts of humanity, and an invitation to the world to join in lifting one another in this moment of need. We need each other. Now more than ever.