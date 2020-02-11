Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will host comedian Jim Jefferies in August. Tulsa World file

 Matt Barnard

Citing ongoing TV production, Comedy Central comedian Jim Jefferies is rescheduling his show at The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

Originally scheduled to perform March 21, Jefferies will instead perform Aug. 15 at the newly rebranded Hard Rock Live. Tickets sold for the original date will be valid for the rescheduled date.

Guests may purchase tickets by calling 918-384-ROCK or purchase tickets in person at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

