This is surely the best quote ever attributed to Clarence Nash: “I wanted to be a doctor, but, instead, I became the biggest quack in the world.”
It’s not bragging if it’s fact, and it’s a fact that Nash was the biggest quack in the world, or at least a quack heard ‘round the world.
Nash, who voiced Donald Duck for 50 years, died 35 years ago — Feb. 20, 1985.
In addition to crafting Donald Duck’s distinctive voice, Nash provided cat sound effects in early (and mostly language-less) Tom and Jerry cartoons. Tom and Jerry debuted Feb. 10, 1940, and the cat-and-mouse team is turning 80 next week.
Though Nash was most famous for his Donald Duck connection, let’s use the pending Tom and Jerry anniversary as an excuse/time peg to tell an Oklahoma story.
Nash’s story is a Watonga story. He was born in Watonga prior to statehood and moved to California with his family when he was in his early teens. He grew up on a family farm, and he imitated animals for kicks. A pet goat was among animals he mimicked. When he would abandon the goat to take other animals for a walk, the goat would bleat in dismay, according to a 1985 Los Angeles Times story.
If you can’t bleat ‘em, join ‘em.
Nash recited “Mary Had a Little Lamb” in a goat voice during school talent shows. Maybe that goat could become a cash cow? Nash hoped to monetize his impressions. Armed with animal sounds and a mandolin, he became a performer in a vaudeville troupe. In 1930, at age 26, he settled in California with his wife in search of more steady employment. Nash often told interviewers he married for money, according to his obituary in the L.A. Times. Said Nash: “I had a dime, Margaret had 50 cents.”
Nash’s big break came after he learned animal cartoons were being produced by Walt Disney Studios. At the time, he was employed as “Whistling Clarence,” a promotional character who entertained children while manning a traveling milk wagon for a dairy company.
When auditioning for Disney, Nash uncorked his billy goat voice. According to Nash’s Disney bio, a casting director heard the impression, reached for an intercom and told Walt Disney, “I think we found our duck.”
This duck tale (five feature films, more than 150 cartoon shorts) lasted decades and made a star of Nash, whose nickname became “Ducky.” He was asked to appear on the television shows “What’s My Line” and “To Tell the Truth.” A street was named after him in Watonga. In 1984, he joined host Johnny Carson on stage for a Donald Duck tribute at the Academy Awards. That same year, Ronald Reagan invited Nash to the White House and presented “Ducky” with an award for volunteer service.
Nash thanked Reagan and told a story about an instance when the Donald voice was used to calm a hospitalized child. Said a doctor to Nash afterward, “This is one time a quack really helped a doctor.”
In a video tribute to Nash’s career produced and hosted by Leonard Maltin, Maltin said Nash, in the latter part of his life, delighted in hearing from fans and basked in the recognition he received for having one of the most famous voices in the world.
Nash was posthumously named a Disney Legend (it’s the equivalent of being inducted into Disney’s Hall of Fame) in 1993. On a gravestone for him and his wife is an engraved image of Donald and Daisy holding hands. Perfect.
When next year arrives, you can get introduced to Nash all over again because he is among hundreds of Oklahoma “creatives” who will be honored in the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture. Groundbreaking occurred in October for OKPOP, which is being built across the street from historic Cain’s Ballroom in the Tulsa Arts District, and construction is expected to be completed in late 2021.
Nash has a resume unlike any other OKPOP creative. He’s famous for being a quack and the cat’s meow.
FEATURED VIDEO