The invisible man gets seen a lot.
Author H.G. Wells introduced “The Invisible Man” to readers in 1897 and, ever since, invisible men and women and critters have been recurring characters in popular culture, continuing with a fresh take in a movie released last week.
Here’s an A-to-Z rundown of nuggets related to the invisible man’s legacy.
A: “Abbott and Costello Meet the Invisible Man.” Bud Abbott and Lou Costello made a series of movies where they encounter famous monsters, including this 1951 film where an invisible man provides some timely help in a boxing ring.
B: Boris. “Frankenstein” star Boris Karloff was Universal's choice to play the title role in the franchise-launching 1933 movie “The Invisible Man,” based on Wells’ book. A contract dispute scotched Karloff from consideration.
C: Claude Rains. The British thespian played the title role of Jack Griffin, the invisible man, in the 1933 classic. Rains is rarely seen, but, once you hear his voice, you’ll never forget it. Rains overcame a Cockney accent, a speech impediment (he couldn’t pronounce “r’s”) and vocal cord damage (blame a WWI gas attack) to become a Tony-winning and Oscar-nominated actor.
D: Dog. “The Invisible Man” film of 1933 wasn’t the first time an invisible person or creature was the subject of a movie. Film historian Rudy Behlmer mentioned several earlier movies while providing bonus commentary on “The Invisible Man Complete Legacy Collection.” One of the earliest invisibility movies was a foreign film about an invisible dog. More recently, “Abner, the Invisible Dog” was a comedy released in 2013.
E: Evaluated. “The Invisible Man” movie of 1933 is among films with a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
F: Fulton. Maybe the real hero of the first invisible man flick was special effects man John P. Fulton. With 21st century technology, creating an invisible man on movie screens is probably a piece of cake. But can you imagine how difficult that task was in the 1930s? Fulton’s results were amazing. His body of work included parting the Red Sea in 1956’s “The Ten Commandments.”
G: Girl. Stan Lee and Jack Kirby launched the Marvel Age of Comics with the creation of the Fantastic Four in 1961. One of the group’s members was Invisible Girl, whose name was later changed to the Invisible Woman.
H: Hollow Man. Kevin Bacon played an invisible man in 2000’s “Hollow Man.” A direct-to-video sequel starred Christian Slater.
I: It’s A Wonderful Life. Thirteen years before bringing life to angel Clarence Odbody in “It’s A Wonderful Life,” actor Henry Travers played the invisible man’s employer, Dr. Cranley, in the 1933 invisible man movie.
J: James Whale: He was the director responsible not only for 1933’s “The Invisible Man” but also for “Frankenstein” and “The Bride of Frankenstein.” The 1998 movie “Gods and Monsters” is about Whale.
K: Kid. Chynna Phillips of the vocal group Wilson Phillips was in the cast of “The Invisible Kid,” a 1988 comedy. Invisible Kid also is the name of a character in the Legion of Super Heroes, a DC Comics team from the future that Superman joined during his past (sounds complicated, but it’s not).
L: Laughs. Chevy Chase, best known for comedies, was looking to get away from laughs and do something more serious when he starred in 1992’s “Memoirs of an Invisible Man,” based on a novel by H.F. Saint. If you believe everything you read on the web, the script was funnier than he wanted it to be.
M: Mom. Dee Wallace starred in the 1996 movie “The Invisible Mom” about a mom who turns — surprise! — invisible.
N: “Now You See Him, Now You Don’t.” Kurt Russell starred in a slew of Disney flicks early in his career. One of them was 1972’s “Now You See Him, Now You Don’t.” He played a student who discovers the secret to invisibility.
O: Optical illusion. The 1983 invisible man comedy “The Man Who Wasn’t There” was a 3-D movie starring Steve Guttenberg.
P: Pearson’s Weekly. Before Wells’ “The Invisible Man” graduated to book form, it appeared as a serialized story in Pearson’s Weekly, a British periodical.
Q: Quick, look before it’s gone! In back to back years, NBC launched short-lived TV series inspired by Wells’ source material. “The Invisible Man” premiered in 1975 and lasted 13 episodes. The following year, only five of 11 episodes of “The Gemini Man” aired before the network pulled the plug. The star of the 1975 series was David McCallum. You may know him as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on “NCIS" or Illya Kuryakin from "The Man From U.N.C.L.E."
R: Red. Boyd “Red” Morgan was born in Comanche, Okla. He played football for USC and the Washington Redskins before becoming a stunt man and actor. He was in the cast of the 1960 B-movie “The Amazing Transparent Man.”
S: Spy. “The Invisible Spy” was the original title of “The Invisible Agent,” a 1942 war-themed movie that was the fourth film in Universal’s invisible man franchise.
T: Tom and Jerry. In a 1947 cartoon titled “The Invisible Mouse,” Jerry finds a way to turn invisible.
U: Una O’Connor. The actress may have been the original “scream queen.” She screamed hysterically while playing the wife of a bar/lodge owner in the 1933 movie. She had an excuse to scream again when Whale enlisted her for a part in “The Bride of Frankenstein.” (She wasn't the bride. That was Elsa Lanchester.)
V: Vincent Price. He played the title character in “The Invisible Man Returns,” a seven-years-later sequel to the original. Spoiler alert: Listen for his voice at the end of “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein.”
W: Woman. “The Invisible Woman” was the third movie in the original Universal franchise and it was played for laughs. Among cast members was Shemp Howard of the Three Stooges.
X: There’s an “x” in extraordinary. And there’s an invisible man character in the 2003 movie “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen,” based on a comic book series. The character was “an” invisible man instead of “the” invisible man because Fox was unable to snare the rights to H.G. Wells' character.
Y: Yet again. Jon Hall was the only man to portray the invisible man twice in the original Universal franchise, doing so in “The Invisible Agent” and “The Revenge of the Invisible Man.”
Z: There’s a “z” at the end of Charles Schulz, creator of the Peanuts comic strip. In the 1981 prime time special, “It’s Magic, Charlie Brown,” Snoopy learns magic tricks and makes Charlie Brown disappear. Good grief.