Preston Fassel is living the dream, even if it once gave him nightmares.
“When I was younger I was very easily scared,” he said. “Anything even remotely frightening was terrifying. I was scared of ‘Ghostbusters.’ I was scared of ‘Beetlejuice.’ ”
Fassel didn’t just conquer his fears. He gave them a monstrous embrace. Now, “scary” is how he makes a living. Call it a Halloween season tale with a killer (in a good way) ending.
Fassel is a creative executive and staff writer for Cinestate, a Texas-based movie studio, and Fangoria, a revered horror film magazine with a 40-year history. He’s also a published author in his preferred genre. His novel “Our Lady of the Inferno” is in development as a film and he recently completed work on a second book.
Among Fassel’s contributions to Fangoria is a column (Corrupt Signals) in which he delves into obscure and foreign horror cinema — the kind of movies he rented or watched on late-night TV while growing up in Oklahoma.
This creature feature has tentacles that reach to Broken Arrow.
Fassel said his family moved from St. Louis to Tulsa when he was 11. Then came a relocation to Broken Arrow, where video store discoveries put him on a path to where he is today. He said a Hollywood Video store on Washington Street had a great selection of old horror movies and cult films that a more-stringent Blockbuster Video store did not carry.
While Broken Arrow High School classmates were enjoying Friday night lights, Fassel opted for Friday night frights. He said he was on the yearbook staff as a sophomore and he was asked to go to football games and take photos. His response: “I’ve got plans.” The plans: Visit the video store and feast on horror flicks.
Wait a minute? Isn’t this the same kid who got the willies when watching “Beetlejuice” and “Ghostbusters?” Sure. But he said something kept drawing him back. He would watch something scary, traumatize himself and avoid scary things for a long time.
“Probably around the time I was 15 or 16, I didn’t like anything having that kind of power over me,” he said. “So I decided, well, I’m not going to let it any more. And this is when I started going to Hollywood Video and I also started going to Warehouse Market (which also had a nice selection of videos) and renting all of these scary movies. My idea was I’m going to watch enough that it’s not going to bother me any more, and it’s not going to have power over me.”
The hair of the dog (werewolf?) tonic worked. Fassel fell in love with horror movies and tried to learn as much as he could about them. He didn’t know it at the time, but he was doing homework for his future career.
Fassel grew up wanting to be a storyteller. He took part in creative writing programs and even wrote a couple of books in high school.
“They were terrible,” he said. “They have never seen the light of day and they never will.”
Fassel graduated to professional writer, albeit a nonfiction writer, sort of by accident. After college, he worked for an optometrist. The optometrist subscribed to an optometry magazine. Fassel was so aggravated by an article that he fired off an email to the magazine’s editor. He said the article was poorly written and advocated dishonest sales practices.
“I was very pissy about it,” Fassel said. “I actually diagrammed a whole paragraph in the email showing what was wrong grammatically with it.”
To Fassel’s surprise, the editor responded and agreed with the criticisms. The editor also said something like “If you think you’re such a good writer, why don’t you write an article for us?”
Fassel said the editor was being sarcastic. Fassel thought he was being serious. He wrote an article, sent it to the editor and was invited to join the writing staff.
Subsequent career steps were achieved because Fassel was bold enough to capitalize on right-place, right-time situations. He was at a horror convention in Dallas and made an on-the-spot pitch to write for the horror magazine Rue Morgue. He got his foot in the door by writing reviews of reissued DVDs, working for the magazine from 2013 until 2017.
Writing nonfiction and telling other folks’ stories is respectable work. “But as long as you are always focused on that, you are never going to finally tell the one that you want to tell,” Fassel said.
He told the story he wanted to tell in “Our Lady of the Inferno,” which he wrote over the course of six months in 2014. He shopped around the finished product and it was published in 2016 by a Georgia-based publisher that went out of business almost immediately after the ink was dry. Score it as a victory. Not many copies were sold, but Fassel was pleased that he got his book “out into the world.”
Fassel was at another horror convention when he had a serendipitous reunion with someone he met while working as an extra on a film that was part of the “Puppet Master” franchise. That someone was Cinestate CEO Dallas Sonnier, who recognized Fassel at the convention and, after learning he was a writer, asked for a copy of his book.
Sonnier didn’t “just” read the book. He wanted to acquire the film rights. Fassel piggy-backed that by asking Sonnier if he would be interested in putting the book back in print, which Sonnier agreed to do. And, hey, in addition to everything else, why don’t you hire me to work for you?
About a month later, Fassel and his wife were in the lobby of a movie theater when he got a call from Sonnier, who said he had just purchased Fangoria. Fassel was invited to the Fangoria stable and has been with the magazine for over two years.
How does he feel about all this? He’s elated.
“I’m a writer, but I can’t even put it into words,” he said. “It’s just so amazing. You want to be a writer. You want to write books. You want your books to be to be turned into movies. But how many people does that really happen for? I consider myself very fortunate. I’m very grateful to everybody who has had some kind of hand in making this a reality. I know this is like one in a million.”