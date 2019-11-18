Brad Sherwood wasn’t a military brat, but he — at least figuratively — marched all over the place as a kid.
Raised by a single mother, Sherwood changed addresses and schools frequently. He said his junior year of high school marked the first time he attended school with the same group of kids three years in a row.
The subject came up when Sherwood was asked when he knew he had a knack for improv.
“I moved around a lot, so I sort of developed a sense of humor as a way to make friends, because I was always the new kid on the block,” he said.
An improv artist was born. The new kid listened to conversations going on around him and chimed in with contributions that made people laugh.
“I wasn’t sitting around spouting off jokes that I had read in a joke book,” he said. “We would all be together and something interesting was said and I would make a ‘funny’ based on that. So I was kind of using that part of my brain at an early age as a social survival skill. Then, later on when I was in college and I saw an improv group, I was like, oh my god, this is the coolest thing ever. It was like watching a magic show and a comedy show at once.”
The nomadic childhood was an apprenticeship for a career that will continue when Sherwood and Colin Mochrie will team up for a “Scared Scriptless” improv comedy show Sunday, Nov. 24, at Cox Business Center.
Fans of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” sort of know what to expect since Sherwood and Mochrie are veterans of the TV series, but Sherwood said the live show is more interactive than the series because they bring a lot of audience members (at least those who are willing) up on stage.
“It’s really fun for the audience, I think, to see their neighbors getting on stage and putting us through the paces,” Sherwood said.
If you want to award clever points for the title of the live show, Sherwood said Mochrie came up with “Scared Scriptless” many years ago. Truth in advertising? Sherwood was asked if it is terrifying to be script-less on stage and face the challenge of being funny, or else. Or maybe “terrifying” isn’t the right word.
“It’s exhilarating and an adrenaline rush, but it’s not terrifying,” he said.
“We have been doing it for so long that we trust our instincts and we trust each other that we are going to make it a funny night. So we don’t feel like, oh gosh, we’re not going to deliver. But there is that excitement of we don’t know what’s going to happen and that’s always exciting because you can’t walk out on a stage any night and not have a little of that sort of first-night jitters excitement.”
Sherwood said he knows only what he is going to say for the show intro and he knows what games will be played with the audience. He has no idea what’s going to happen next and therefore he can never afford to be on autopilot.
If Sherwood was appearing in a scripted show, he could memorize the script and be good to go, but how does someone do homework for an unscripted show?
“You prepare for this kind of like you prepare for a martial art,” he said. “You just have trained in it. You do it and then it becomes second nature. So let’s say you train in karate and now you have to use it out in the street when somebody attacks you. That’s basically it. You are now using all ... your years of training and your skill set to fight your way into a funny show.”
It was suggested to Sherwood that an improv performer’s focus must be amazing because if they lose their train of thought even for a second (hey, do I recognize that person in the third row) then the moment goes poof.
“The good news is if your train of thought does go away, you are on stage with someone who is now going to humiliate you for it,” he said. “It’s a collaborative effort and it’s also combative at the same time. He is either going to save me or he is going to crucify me.”
So part of the magic is finding a great partner? Sherwood responded with a zinger.
“And that’s what Colin did — he found someone who was an amazing performer,” Sherwood said, adding that they have about 30 years of collaborations under their belts.
Asked if it is a good thing or a bad thing when you can make your improv partner “break up” (read: laugh), Sherwood said, “If this was a video game, that would be like the ‘power up,’ get-extra-lives ultimate reward is when you can be on stage with one of your pals and you make them crack up. We know we’re going to make the audience laugh. We don’t know we are going to make each other laugh. That’s the bonus round for us. If I can get Colin to chuckle or stop in the middle of a sentence he had started because I did something that made him laugh, that’s the gold.”
Even if you have seen Sherwood and Mochrie before, the next show will be different because — thanks to audience participation — the show is never the same as the night before.
“They get to see us dig our way out of a whole new set of problems every time we come to town,” Sherwood said.
Living dangerously, or at least this kind of living on the edge, is fun stuff.
“It’s like, why does anyone jump out of an airplane?” Sherwood said. “That just seems like the dumbest thing in the world. People do it over and over and over again because there is a rush to it and I think there is a similar rush to walking on stage not knowing what you are going to do. But just like you trust that your parachute is going to open, it’s that fear that it might not is why everybody keeps jumping out of airplanes.”