People are sad about Mad.
Mad magazine, which has been gleefully corrupting readers’ brains since 1952, will cease to exist as you know it.
Mad is going to stop publishing new content, except for occasional special volumes. Any subsequent “regular” issues will reprint retro material and those issues, instead of being available at newsstands, will be available only to subscribers and through direct market outlets like comic shops.
What, me worry?
This time, Alfred E. Neuman has a legit reason to worry.
In the social media age we live in, Twitter users offer touching remembrances when someone passes away. The same sort of thing happened when news broke about Mad’s status.
Mark Hamill: “Hard to imagine a world without @MADmagazine. My older brother’s collection helped me learn to read. It taught a generation how to question and mock the status quo. (It was) an honor and a career highlight to be ridiculed mercilessly by that ‘usual gang of idiots.’ (Heart) you madly, Lube Skystalker.”
Stevie Van Zandt: “Oh no! Making the cover of Rolling Stone was nice, but I didn’t feel meaningful until I made the cover of Mad magazine! How will future generations measure their success?”
Ike Barinholtz: “This sucks. I can’t tell you how many hours I spent reading Mad magazine in my youth. This is a blech day for comedy.”
Brent Spiner: “Mad magazine. A life changer.”
Weird Al Yankovic: “I am profoundly sad to hear that after 67 years, Mad magazine is ceasing publication. I can’t begin to describe the impact it had on me as a young kid — it’s pretty much the reason I turned out weird. Goodbye to one of the all-time greatest American institutions. #ThanksMAD”
Bruce Campbell: “Al, I feel your pain. Mad was worth reading just for the Sergio Aragones cartoons in the margins alone!”
The final Mad issue featuring new material can be pre-ordered now at direct market outlets and will go on sale Oct. 16. It’s issue No. 10, but, really, it’s issue No. 560. Seeking a fresh start, Mad rebooted last year with a new No. 1 issue after an original run of 550 issues loaded with movie/TV parodies, fold-ins and Spy vs. Spy maneuvers.
In conjunction with the relaunch, the Tulsa World revisited Mad history and wrote about some Oklahoma connections. Sapulpa-born writer E. Nelson Bridwell was a Mad contributor. Oklahoma City artist Cameron Eagle illustrated the cover of Mad Super Special No. 102 in 1995. Tulsa-based author Michael Vance offered details about a face-to-face interview with Mad founder William M. Gaines at a convention in the 1980s.
Vance said Gaines, because of his appearance, could have been mistaken for a bum.
“He had very, very long hair and a very long beard, and he wore barrettes like women wear in their hair on both sides of his head to keep his hair out of his eyes,” Vance told the Tulsa World. “This guy looked exactly the way he wanted to look. And he could get away with it. Who’s going to push him around? He was wealthier than Midas at that time.”
Gaines was this wealthy: Mad’s circulation peaked at more than 2.13 million sales per issue in 1974.
For generations of readers, Mad was a big deal.
“I was a Mad magazine freak as a kid,” Yankovic once told the Tulsa Tribune. “I used to clean out other families’ garages in hope of finding some old Mad magazines up in the rafters.”
Yankovic became Mad’s first guest editor in 2015. During a recent interview, he said he couldn’t pick between the two when asked if a bigger honor was being a Mad magazine guest editor or getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Jerry Seinfeld and Howard Stern are among celebs who count gracing Mad magazine covers as career highlights.
“Mad Magazine was a major influence not only on me, but on comedy in general for many decades, influencing many prominent comedians,” Vance said when asked if he wanted to comment about Mad’s grim news.
“However, when Al Feldstein, the second editor of Mad, and the owner, William Gaines, left the magazine, the editorial content took a decided turn away from poking mainstream America from a mainstream viewpoint, to a more narrow viewpoint that left that audience behind. The art, in particular, looked like the stuff in the old hippie comic books of the ’60s’. I’m not surprised it lost its broad readership.”
Print publications are fighting for survival in the online era and, in 2018, Mad’s sales were in the range of 148,000 per issue, according to comichron.com.
Instead of mourning, let’s celebrate the good times and the “bad” influence.
Back in the day, Mad was considered to be a mag that might lead impressionable minds down the wrong path. Four Meeker teens were jailed for a prank in 1964 and, when they arrived at the sheriff’s office, their possessions included a candy bars, playing cards, cigarettes and (gasp!) a Mad magazine. Hmmmmm.
Also in the ’60s, Mad was among publications in a “smutmobile” that made the rounds in Oklahoma City. The smutmobile was a traveling collection of materials deemed obscene and unfit by the Mothers United for Decency.
In 1961, Mad filed a slander suit against Oklahoma City attorney Clyde Watts, who allegedly said during a speaking engagement that the magazine was a communist propaganda tool. Watts filed a counter suit. He and Mad eventually called a truce.
Of course that wasn’t Mad’s only time in court. There’s a section of the magazine’s Wikipedia page devoted to legal disputes. But Mad survived and thrived and poked fun at everything because why not?
Australian writer and satirist James Colley tweeted this: “Fortunately when Mad magazine folds, it will reveal a hilarious picture.”
Hey, Mad and the usual gang of idiots. Thanks for making us laugh. It was appreciated.