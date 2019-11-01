Did you know that rednecks saved Hollywood? Joe Bob Briggs is coming to Tulsa to tell you that they did their part.
The one-man show will be at Circle Cinema at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, for a two-hour presentation from the man known as the cable-TV host of shows like "Joe Bob's Drive-in Theater" and "Monstervision."
Tickets are $25 at circlecinema.org and at the box-office for this show in which Briggs shows more than 200 film clips and stills to review redneck film culture through both grindhouse and mainstream movies.
John Bloom, the actor best known for playing the character Joe Bob Briggs, will discuss the following subjects during "How Rednecks Saved Hollywood," according to a press release.
· "The identity of the first redneck in history."
· "The precise date the first redneck arrived in America."
· "The most sacred redneck cinematic moments."
· "How "Thunder Road," the Whiskey Rebellion, the tight cutoffs worn by Claudia Jennings in "Gator Bait," illegal Coors beer, and the Cannonball Baker Sea-to-Shining-Sea Memorial Trophy Dash combined to inspire the greatest movie in the history of the world."
· "Why the redneck is the scariest monster in all of film history, with visual evidence."
· "The existential difference between 'Forrest Gump' and 'Sling Blade.'"
· "The reason God loves rednecks."