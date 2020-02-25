UFC Fight Night Boston

In this file photo, comedian and UFC voice Joe Rogan interviews MMA fighter Manny Gamburyan. Rogan is coming his stand-up comedy tour to Tulsa's BOK Center. AP Photo/Gregory Payan

 Gregory Payan

Comedian Joe Rogan is bringing his Sacred Clown Tour to Tulsa for a Sept. 12 BOK Center performance.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28. To purchase tickets, visit www.JoeRogan.com

A standup comedian for more than 25 years, Rogan’s sixth hour-long comedy special, "Joe Rogan: Strange Times," premiered on Netflix in 2018.

Rogan’s podcast (The Joe Rogan Experience) is the most popular podcast online, according to a news release announcing the tour stop. Since 2002, Rogan has provided color commentary for the Ultimate Fighting Championship and he calls UFC pay-per-view events in North America.

Scene Writer

Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389