Tulsa’s Magic City books announced that best-selling author John Grisham is doing a series of virtual events with independent book stores, including Magic City Books.
At 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, Grisham will discuss his new book, “Camino Winds,” with Magic City Books co-founder Jeff Martin.
Tickets are $10 to watch the live author event. Books will be sold separately. The event will be hosted on the Zoom videoconferencing platform. Zoom is free for audience members to use and Magic City Books is encouraging familiarizing yourself with Zoom ahead of time. A Zoom widget (computer) or app (smartphone) and an internet connection are required to participate.
Ticket-buyers will receive a confirmation email containing information about how to connect to the event.
Copies of “Camino Winds” can be ordered here: https://magiccitybooks.square.site/product/camino-winds/105