Mississippi Book Festival

Best-selling author John Grisham will take part in an April 29 Magic City Books virtual event. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

 Rogelio V. Solis

Tulsa’s Magic City books announced that best-selling author John Grisham is doing a series of virtual events with independent book stores, including Magic City Books.

At 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, Grisham will discuss his new book, “Camino Winds,” with Magic City Books co-founder Jeff Martin.

Tickets are $10 to watch the live author event. Books will be sold separately. The event will be hosted on the Zoom videoconferencing platform. Zoom is free for audience members to use and Magic City Books is encouraging familiarizing yourself with Zoom ahead of time. A Zoom widget (computer) or app (smartphone) and an internet connection are required to participate.

Ticket-buyers will receive a confirmation email containing information about how to connect to the event.

Copies of “Camino Winds” can be ordered here: https://magiccitybooks.square.site/product/camino-winds/105

— Jimmie Tramel, Tulsa World

Jimmie Tramel 918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Scene Writer

Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389