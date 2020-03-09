Midnight Joker Comedy Club, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's monthly comedy series, is returning in March with John Melendez, better known as “Stuttering John,” appearing during a two-night series March 27 and 28.
Shows start at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $14.50 and are available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK.
After a long tenure as “Stuttering John” on “The Howard Stern Radio Show,” John Melendez appeared on the reality show “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here” and was hired as a writer on "The Tonight Show" during the Jay Leno era.
Film credits include “Howard Stern’s Private Parts,” “Dude, Where’s My Car?” and “Osmosis Jones.” Television appearances include “Celebrity Fear Factor,” “Wings,” “Baywatch Nights” and the animated series “Tripping the Rift.”
Melendez is the executive producer and co-host of “The Stephanie Miller Happy Hour Show” and is about to launch a video podcast on Miller’s network entitled “Love, Romance & Other Lies.”
Midnight Joker features an up-close-and-personal comedy show experience inside a 7,000-square-foot multipurpose room built in 2018 as part of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's latest expansion. The comedy series delivers a monthly dose of the local, regional and national comics in the ambience of a true comedy club setting.