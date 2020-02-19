Cain's Ballroom

Junior Brown will perform at Cain's Ballroom in April. Tulsa World file

 Christopher Smith

Junior Brown is returning to Cain's Ballroom for an April 24 performance.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Tickets can be purchased at the Cain's Ballroom box office or online at www.cainsballroom.com.

Tickets start at $22, plus fees.

