Junior Brown is returning to Cain's Ballroom for an April 24 performance.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Tickets can be purchased at the Cain's Ballroom box office or online at www.cainsballroom.com.
Tickets start at $22, plus fees.
Jimmie Tramel 918-581-8389
Twitter: @JimmieTramel
Scene Writer
Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
