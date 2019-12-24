Pop star Justin Bieber announced on Christmas Eve that he will be performing next summer at Tulsa’s BOK Center.
, Bieber announced the release on Jan. 3 of a new song, "Yummy," that will be on a new 2020 album coming out this spring. Via a video on Youtube
During that video, a list of tour dates was revealed that showed Bieber performing July 8 at the BOK Center.
The new album will be Bieber's first since 2015, and the visit to Tulsa will be Bieber's first since he staged one of the highest-grossing shows of 2016 at the BOK Center.
Gallery: Justin Bieber performs in Tulsa in 2016
Justin Bieber
Abril Aguirre (foreground left) and Samantha Wert have a laugh while looking for Justin Bieber tickets before the singer's concert at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, April 7, 2016. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
More Bieber
Justin Bieber performs at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, April 7, 2016. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber and his backup dancers perform at the BOK Center on Thursday.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Michael Smith
918-581-8479
michael.smith@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @michaelsmithTW