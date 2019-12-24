Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber performs at the BOK Center in 2016. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 Matt Barnard

Pop star Justin Bieber announced on Christmas Eve that he will be performing next summer at Tulsa’s BOK Center.

Via a video on Youtube, Bieber announced the release on Jan. 3 of a new song, "Yummy," that will be on a new 2020 album coming out this spring.

During that video, a list of tour dates was revealed that showed Bieber performing July 8 at the BOK Center.

The new album will be Bieber's first since 2015, and the visit to Tulsa will be Bieber's first since he staged one of the highest-grossing shows of 2016 at the BOK Center.

