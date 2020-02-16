Politics and personal history will be among the subjects addressed during the 86th annual Tulsa Town Hall season.
The five lectures scheduled for the 2020-2021 season will feature such speakers as political operative Karl Rove, New York Times columnist David Brooks, and educator and filmmaker Henry Louis Gates Jr.
Tickets to Tulsa Town Hall are available through subscription only, and cost for the series is $100 for the five events. All Tulsa Town Hall lectures take place at 10:30 a.m. Fridays at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
The season will open Sept. 11 with Brooks’ “What Matters Most,” which draws from his most recent book, “The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life.” The book explores the four commitments that define a life of meaning and purpose — to a spouse and family, to a vocation, to a philosophy or faith and to a community — and how our personal fulfillment depends on how well we choose and execute these commitments.
In addition to his work for the New York Times as an op-ed columnist, Brooks is a commentator for “The PBS News Hour,” NPR’s “All Things Considered” and NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
Kevin Kallaugher became the first resident political cartoonist for Great Britain’s The Economist in 1979, and nine years later took a similar position with the Baltimore Sun. His cartoons, marked by an acid sense of humor and signed simply as “KAL,” have mercilessly skewered political figures and current events from around the world.
Kallaugher will talk about how he goes about his work with “Daggers Drawn” when he speaks at Tulsa Town Hall on Oct. 16.
Political operative Karl Rove, who made his name in Republican politics as a consultant and strategist for the presidential election campaigns of George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, among others, will be the speaker for the Jan. 15 Tulsa Town Hall.
Rove, now a regular commentator for Fox News, will speak on “Election 2020 and America’s Challenges.”
“Blue Zones” may sound political, but in fact, the term refers to places on Earth where people tend to live longer than average. Nick Buettner, program director of Blue Zones, will be in Tulsa on March 12, 2021, to talk about “Blue Zones: The Making of a Healthy City,” showing how the practices and attitudes of the world’s longest-lived cultures can help people live longer, better lives by improving their environment.
The season concludes April 9, 2021, with “Finding Your Roots” by Henry Louis Gates Jr.
Gates, director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University, is the author of more than 20 books of literary criticism and history, focused on the African-American experience. Gates has also produced and hosted several documentary series, the most popular being “Finding Your Roots,” which debuted on PBS in 2012, and deals with celebrities finding out about their ancestry.
Gates also recently appeared in a cameo role in the HBO series “Watchmen,” which was set in Tulsa.
In addition to the lectures, Tulsa Town Hall hosts a special luncheon following each event. Tickets for the luncheons, which are $25 each, may be purchased separately.
To purchase tickets, and for more information: tulsatownhall.com.
Featured video