Comedian Kevin Farley will take the stage Dec. 26 and Dec. 27 at Midnight Joker Comedy Club inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Farley, the brother of former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Chris Farley, will be joined by four opening acts. Tickets start at $19.50.
Midnight Joker is a new comedy show experience inside the 7,000-square-foot multi-purpose room that was built in 2018 as part of the Hard Rock's latest expansion. Once a month, a comedy series there will feature local, regional and national comics in a comedy club setting.
Kevin Farley is a regular performer at notable comedy venues around teh country. He studied at the famous Second City in Chicago and then soon after appeared in films such as “Black Sheep” (with his brother) and “The Waterboy” with Adam Sandler. Farley had leading roles in “An American Carol” and “White Knight.”
For more information on Farley, visit www.KevinFarleyOfficial.com.