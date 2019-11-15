Kevin Farley

Kevin Farley, shown at the 2015 premiere of a documentary film ("I Am Chris Farley" about his brother, will perform at the comedy club inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Rich Fury/Invision/AP

 Rich Fury

Comedian Kevin Farley will take the stage Dec. 26 and Dec. 27 at Midnight Joker Comedy Club inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Farley, the brother of former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Chris Farley, will be joined by four opening acts. Tickets start at $19.50.

Midnight Joker is a new comedy show experience inside the 7,000-square-foot multi-purpose room that was built in 2018 as part of the Hard Rock's latest expansion. Once a month, a comedy series there will feature local, regional and national comics in a comedy club setting.

Kevin Farley is a regular performer at notable comedy venues around teh country. He studied at the famous Second City in Chicago and then soon after appeared in films such as “Black Sheep” (with his brother) and “The Waterboy” with Adam Sandler. Farley had leading roles in “An American Carol” and “White Knight.”

For more information on Farley, visit www.KevinFarleyOfficial.com.

Tags

Scene Writer

Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389