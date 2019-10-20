The fact that Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are joining forces to make a movie based on one of the most shocking events in Oklahoma hi…

Lecture

David Grann, author of "Killers of the Flower Moon," "The Lost City of Z" and "The White Darkness," will give the University of Tulsa Presidential Lecture, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the Donald W. Reynolds Center, 3208 E. Eighth St.

Admission to the lecture is free and open to the public.

For more information: 918-631-2554