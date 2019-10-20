To hear him tell it, David Grann is a mystery writer.
“What I want to do with the stories I tell is to try to understand why people behave the way they do, why they would choose to do good or to do evil,” Grann said. “It’s something you find constantly throughout time and history, and it’s something that interests me endlessly, because it’s the most enduring and important mystery there is.”
That mystery permeates what has become Grann’s best-known book, “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Rise of the FBI,” the best-selling chronicle of one of the darkest periods in Oklahoma history, chronicling the systematic murders of members of the Osage Nation during the 1920s by a group of men bent on reaping the nation’s oil riches for themselves.
Grann will return to Tulsa to present the University of Tulsa’s Presidential Lecture, sponsored by the Darcy O’Brien Endowed Chair and supported by the Office of the Provost.
Grann’s talk will focus on “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which was a National Book Award nominee and winner of the Edgar Award for Non-fiction. The book is currently being made into a feature film directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.
“Oklahoma is really become something of a second home for me,” Grann said. “I had never so much as seen a prairie before I started working on this book, and now it seems I’m hanging out in Oklahoma all the time.”
Grann said when he began his research on “Killers of the Flower Moon,” he thought he was writing a traditional true-crime story, with a single evil figure who, with the help of a few henchmen, committed the crimes.
“But as I spoke with more and more members of the Osage Nation, I learned that this really was a story about a culture of killing, with many people from all levels of society who were complicit — lawyers, politicians, even morticians,” he said. “Learning that totally changed my way of writing this story. Because that is what you have to do as a reporter — letting the story go where the evidence takes you, not where you thought it would go.”
Just as important, Grann said, is acknowledging that there are times when no amount of painstaking research can answer every question a story might raise.
“One of the things I explore in all the stories I write is human fallibility,” he said. “And that includes my own. I’m not immune from making mistakes, but for me, that isn’t an excuse. As a writer, you try to get it right and lay out the facts — show what you know as well as what you don’t know, and let that speak for itself.
“The things I write for the New Yorker go through the magazine’s fact-checking department, and I always hired an independent fact-checker for my own books,” Grann said. “I don’t want to make an error, but I also want to allow the story to have elements of doubt. And ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is a case study in that.”
Grann said the impetus for writing “Killers of the Flower Moon” was his own ignorance of the subject matter. Like the Tulsa Race Massacre, which took place around the time that the plots against the Osage Nation were fomenting, the story of the Osage murders was one that had more or less removed from history.
The final section of the book details Grann’s own efforts to find ways to bring a sense of closure for the families of some of the victims, but instead discovered that some mysteries cannot be solved.
“When you are researching stories of racial and social injustice, it’s important to provide, as best you can, a proper accounting,” Grann said. “You have to identify the perpetrators so that history knows who they are, and so that you can give proper voice to the victims.
“But in the case of the Osage murders, there were so many killings and so much evidence covered up that you couldn’t provide that proper accounting,” he said. “Part of the challenge of that book was showing how there were some things you simply could not know, and that was part of the horror of the story.”
Because of the darkness of the events recounted, Grann was not sure if “Killers of the Flower Moon” would connect with audiences.
“I didn’t know if people would be receptive to such a dark part of our history, and the hard lesson we need to learn from that story,” he said. “But I thought it was morally important to tell the story. Your deepest hope with a project like ‘Killers’ is that you’re able to bring this story into our national conscience.
“The main lesson I hope people learn from the book is the insidious toxicity of racism, and how that can eat away at society,” Grann said. “Yes, the Osage were killed for their money, but it was this deep and pervasive racism that allowed many of the killers to see their victims as something less than human, without rights, or dignity, or soul.”
Featured video